Consistently cloudy. Obstinately overcast. Stagnantly sun-starved. It’s been a mostly cloudy few days with little to no sunshine, but also little to nothing falling from the abundant clouds that have blanketed the area since late in the weekend. Despite the clouds, temperatures are still running a bit above average for late January, with highs that start with a "4" rather than a "3". We'll keep temperatures in the same camp mid to late week, but finally, skies will trend a little brighter to wrap up January through Friday.
February begins this weekend and while there could be a formidable storm developing off the East Coast, the current thinking keeps this storm far enough off the coast to have little to no impact on our weather. And February may pick up right where January left off temperature-wise, with a surge of milder temperatures next week sending 50-something-degree warmth back in our direction.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The sunshine makes a long-awaited return to our skies for most of the next few days, with any morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and then just some high clouds mixing in with the sun on Thursday. Despite the increased sunshine, temperatures won’t be any warmer than they were while dominated by clouds the past few days. In fact, it may even be a few degrees cooler for most of us. But with more sun and also lighter winds as high pressure builds in, it will certainly look and probably feel much better than the last couple of days.
Expect highs to be around 40 degrees on Wednesday, and a rare seasonably cold day on Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s. With mostly clear skies and light winds Wednesday night, expect a rare colder night as well with lows dropping into the upper teens to around 20°.
FRIDAY
High pressure will be more or less overhead to wrap up the work and school week on Friday, so expect a mostly clear and cold start to the day with morning lows again around 20°, give or take a few degrees. We’ll have sunshine to start, but some clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon. It’s a little milder to wrap up the week, as highs inch back up into the low 40s by Friday afternoon. So we’ll quite fittingly wrap up what has been a very mild January with a fairly mild final day on Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
Then comes the start of February this weekend, which also brings Groundhog Day as well as Super Bowl Sunday. Temperature-wise, February picks up right where January left off, with highs expected to be in the low 40s both weekend days. On the weather map, we’re watching two storms, a stronger and juicier southern storm and a weaker and drier northern one. If these two were to meet up at the right place at the right time off the East Coast and “go right through the uprights”, a sizable ocean storm would result. Right now, that does not look likely, so instead we’ll have our southern storm “miss wide right” out to sea this weekend. Pardon the football terms in honor of the big game on Sunday.
As long as our southern storm stays safely out to sea on Saturday, we’ll stay mostly dry through the first half of the weekend. Closer to the coast and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor, it could be a glancing shot of a little light rain and snow if our ocean storm tracks close enough to the coast. Then as our northern disturbance slides through Saturday night and Sunday, a few rain and snow showers are possible for anyone over the second half of the weekend, although much of the time will remain dry.
Right now, the weather is not expected to have an impact on any travel plans to and from Super Bowl parties on Sunday. However, it’s still unclear if any clouds or scattered snowflakes will have an impact on Punxsutawney Phil’s ability to see his shadow Sunday morning in western Pennsylvania. Of course, even if he sees his shadow, most people wouldn’t mind six more weeks of “this” winter, which has hardly been wintry.