Morning fog promptly gave way to a nice early fall day on Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon highs around 70 degrees as temperatures warmed up a bit compared to the past few days. That warming trend continues into Wednesday ahead of our next cold front, which should produce nothing more than some extra afternoon clouds and perhaps a shower or two later Wednesday, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley. The bigger impact from that front will be a two-day shot of noticeably cooler air, which settles in for Thursday and Friday. Brisk southwest breezes ahead of our front will send highs into the mid 70s on Wednesday, while cooler northwest winds behind our front will drop highs into the low 60s to wrap up the week. Ironically, the average high for this time of year is right in between in the mid to upper 60s. All the while, skies should be no worse than partly sunny as the mainly dry pattern continues through Saturday. Later in the weekend, we'll have to watch the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta, a major hurricane likely to make landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast late this week. Depending on the track of the leftover tropical rains, we could see an increase in clouds and rain chances later in the weekend into early next week.
TONIGHT
Expect mostly clear skies overnight and a seasonably cool early October night with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Just enough of a southwest breeze should remain to prevent any widespread fog like last night.
WEDNESDAY
As our high slides off the coast, a cold front will sweep through the Northeast later Wednesday into Wednesday night. While the day begins with sunshine, clouds will increase as the day progresses and a few rain showers are possible later in the day, especially the farther north you travel from the Lehigh Valley. Brisk west to southwest winds ahead of our front will help deliver our warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s ahead of any passing late day rain showers, but remember that not everyone will get wet and any showers should be light and scattered. If you don't see any raindrops late Wednesday, the next chance of rain doesn't come along until later in the weekend.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our front, it's much cooler to wrap up the week with some brisk winds on Thursday ushering in the cooler air, which sticks around through Friday night. Expect partly sunny skies and windy weather on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a relaxing wind on Friday as high pressure builds in once again. Highs will be in the low 60s on Thursday with a northwest wind up to 15 to 25 miles-per-hour making for an even cooler feel. Then we'll inch up into the mid 60s on Friday as winds relax as high pressure builds in and crests overhead.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks nice to start the holiday weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 70s as southwest winds return. Clouds increase on Sunday as we watch the likely remnants of Delta, the tropical system expected to impact the Gulf States later this week. Any rain right now, if it makes it this far north, should likely hold off until Sunday night or Monday. There's also a chance the remnant rains remain to our south and west and never quite make it this far north as well.