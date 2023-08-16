Wednesday was a partly sunny and warm and humid mid-summer day, but not excessively hot or sticky. If you liked it, a similar day is on the way for Thursday, although we'll tack on a few more degrees to Wednesday's highs, bringing us into the mid to upper 80s for our Thursday afternoon. The only small bump in an otherwise nice weather road is a weak cold front that slides through early Friday morning, with a few showers or a thunderstorm ahead of it, mostly overnight Thursday into very early Friday morning. That's it for rain chances through early next week, and behind our Friday front lies some very comfy air set to arrive for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature plenty of sunshine and comfortably warm days with refreshingly low humidity, and some great sleeping weather at night. The heat and humidity build back early next week for Monday and possibly Tuesday, but we may end up staying mostly or entirely dry, with a back door front cooling us off a bit by mid-week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should be partly to mostly clear and we expect a dry and quiet night, unlike the last two nights which brought some heavier downpours in the middle of the night. It will be moderately humid and seasonably warm for a mid-August night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s for most.
THURSDAY
Expect a nice summer day on Thursday ahead of our next cold front, with seasonably warm and seasonably sticky weather under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80s, with a light south to southeast breeze that will keep things moderately humid throughout the day and into the overnight hours, when rain chances will increase a bit.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A weak cold front will cross the area later Thursday night into the first half of Friday, and not have a whole lot of moisture to work with. As a result, while it will be humid ahead of it with some extra clouds and there can be a few showers or a thunderstorm, more widespread along and north of the I-78 corridor, any rain shouldn't last long and not everyone gets wet. The most likely window for a shower or t-storm is after midnight Thursday night through the early morning hours on Friday. Thursday night looks muggy with lows in the mid 60s, with humidity lowering behind our cold front on Friday and morning clouds and a thundershower giving way to sunshine later in the day. A brisk west-northwest breeze around 10-20mph will usher in the comfier air Friday afternoon, with highs around 80 degrees to wrap up the work week.
THIS WEEKEND
It's hard to believe there are only three weekends left until Labor Day weekend, so with the clock ticking on summer, here's hoping all of them are as nice as this one looks to be. Expect plenty of sunshine, refreshingly low humidity levels, and therefore comfortably warm highs, around the 75-80° mark Saturday, inching up closer to around 80-85° by Sunday. With the comfy air mass in place, the nights will be rather comfortable by mid-August standards too, in the mid to upper 50s both Friday and Saturday nights.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week will start off with likely the warmest day of the forecast on Monday, as we'll keep plenty of sunshine ahead of a cold front to our north, and we'll see highs climb well into the mid and even upper 80s. That cold front will back down from the north sometime around next Tuesday or Wednesday, but not have much moisture to work with. As a result, we'll stay mainly dry, with perhaps just a small shower or storm chance later Tuesday into Wednesday. Behind our front, winds will shift, the comfier air will be reinforced after a brief bout with some stickier air on Monday, and highs may settle back closer to the 80-degree mark.
