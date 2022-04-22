It looks like a mostly dry stretch into the weekend, save a spotty Saturday shower. But this time of year, day-to-day temperatures can vary, sometimes greatly, depending on which side of a back door cold front we find ourselves on. The back door front is a common feature on our spring weather map in the Northeast U.S., and is the boundary between cool and sometimes cloudier air along and to the north of it and warmer and sunnier weather to the south.
We'll get to experience one day on each side of our latest back door front this weekend, with Saturday featuring more clouds and cooler highs closer to 60 degrees, and Sunday noticeably warmer with some sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Before our "50-50" weekend, we'll see a nice Friday to wrap up our current roller coaster week, with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild highs in the mid 60s.
Early next week, our weather will take a turn for the wetter with a round of rain late Monday into early Tuesday, followed by some sharply cooler weather with highs back in the unseasonably cool 50s for the second half of next week, with brisk breezes making it feel even cooler.
TODAY
High pressure builds in to wrap up the week, with plenty of sunshine on our Friday, an occasionally brisk west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph, and seasonably mild highs in the mid 60s. It's not the warmest day of the forecast, but it's probably the only mostly sunny one we'll have for a while, so soak up that abundant spring sunshine while it's here.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy skies will be with us overnight with seasonably cool lows in the low 40s. As a warm front begins to inch north in our direction, there will be an increase in clouds towards morning from the south and west. But a dry night is expected, and most of the upcoming weekend looks mainly dry as well.
SATURDAY
We'll still be on the cooler side of our warm front on Saturday, as its northward progress will be slow to start the weekend. Still, Saturday won't be a bad day, with plenty of clouds, some sunshine, and highs around 60 degrees, a little cooler than Friday and a lot cooler than our Sunday looks to be.
There could be a passing spotty shower for a few of us, just enough to wet the ground in spots and nothing more, even though most of the day remains dry. The best chance for that shower will be areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but that small shower chance is in the forecast for all of us.
SUNDAY
We should be squarely on the warmer side of our front for one full day on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and temperatures soaring into the mid and even upper 70s, thanks to a warm southerly breeze courtesy of that coveted warm sector. Our front may get hung up closer to the New Jersey and Delaware coasts, meaning it could be much cooler closer to the shore with more clouds and onshore winds.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, with our old warm front/back door cold front still hanging out nearby and a more traditional cold front beginning to approach from the west. Clouds and rain chances will increase, but the best chances for a little wet weather will hold off until late Monday and especially Monday night into Tuesday. However, it's only showers at this point, not a soaking rain. However, much cooler weather will follow for the rest of the week. While we'll still sneak into the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday, it's 50s for highs from Wednesday through Friday, a good 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.
TRACK THE WEATHER: