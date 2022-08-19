We wrapped up the work week on a sunny note with temperatures rather hot for this time of the year, although it wasn’t that humid. Many saw high temperatures either side of 90 degrees. With dew points remaining in the 50s however, it was just dry heat, and real-feel temperatures were no different than the air temperature. The weekend continues to look mostly dry, with highs again around 90 degrees Saturday along with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks to be a tad cooler thanks to more in the way of cloud cover, but we should still manage to see highs in the mid 80s. There might be a shower or thunderstorm arriving later in the afternoon Sunday for areas well west of the Lehigh Valley, but much of the area likely won’t see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms until Sunday night. This also leads into our best chance for some much needed rainfall leading into Monday, and perhaps even a portion of Tuesday. Hopefully this rainfall will be widespread enough to put a dent in our ever-growing rainfall deficits. By mid to late next week, the forecast looks drier, warmer, and sunnier again.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak disturbance moving up from our south will head off the coast tonight, however, it will send increasing mid and high cloud cover our way, and a few spots well west or southwest of the Lehigh Valley may even see a brief shower. Thanks to a little uptick in the moisture content of the air tonight, combined with the increasing cloud cover, look for low temperatures to be milder tonight compared to the last several nights. Don’t expect the 50s in most cases for lows tonight, rather, mid to upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
Humidity levels will inch up over the weekend, but it will only turn moderately humid, not oppressively so, with dew points only in the low to mid 60s at most. Weather-wise, expect mostly sunny skies courtesy of high pressure on Saturday with high temperatures running close to 90 degrees…certainly what one could say is rather hot for this time of the year. Sunday should feature a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday, but still partial amounts of sunshine and seasonably warm high temperatures in the mid 80s. While both weekend days look mainly dry, there is a slight chance of a shower or t-storm later in the afternoon Sunday creeping in from central Pennsylvania. Areas well west of the Lehigh Valley are the places to watch for any real shower or thunderstorm activity during the daytime Sunday. The better shower/thunderstorm chance across much of the region should hold off until Sunday night and Monday.
EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK
Sunday night into Monday looks to feature our best chance for some needed rain, but even so, it's still likely only scattered showers and thunderstorms. We'll take anything we can get, but most of us need a few widespread, all-day soakings, and that type of rain is just not in the cards right now. Highs will start off a bit cooler on Monday around 80 degrees thanks to some rain and mostly cloudy skies. A bit more sunshine should return for Tuesday and Wednesday allowing high temperatures to slowly rebound to the mid and upper 80s. A shower or t-storm chance will linger into Tuesday, but rain chances diminish compared to Monday. Wednesday looks largely dry thanks to high pressure returning. Humidity will also be a bit more noticeable to start the week, but it should briefly return to more comfortable levels on Wednesday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: