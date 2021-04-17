It wasn't the prettiest close to the work week, but we will see improvements over the weekend. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Saturday with a good deal of cloudiness but gradually brighter and milder weather will return on Sunday making it the better of the two weekend days. A shower or two is still possible on Monday, although early next week looks mostly dry. Tuesday gets the nod as the nicest and certainly the warmest day of the forecast as highs may flirt with 70 degrees, before a fairly potent shot of cold air comes in for the second half of next week. In other words, we’re in for the ups and downs we come to expect this time of year.
SATURDAY
The start of the weekend will likely be mostly cloudy, but it still looks to be dry. Expect a few peeks of sunshine time to time, but skies should again trend mostly cloudy and that should be the rule most of the day. It won’t be as brisk or as cool as Friday was, but still on the cooler side of average for this time of year with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday now looks to be the better, brighter, and milder weekend day, even though a weak disturbance may touch off a passing shower in one or two spots. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs bounce back to around 60 degrees, closer to seasonable for the middle of April.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While another weak disturbance means another small chance for an April shower or two on Monday, most of the day looks dry, much like Sunday, as the slow but steady warming trend continues with highs inching higher into the 60s. Tuesday is the warmest day of the forecast ahead of our next cold front, with partly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Soak up the warmth, as it doesn’t look to last!
LATER NEXT WEEK
A midweek cold front is our best chance for some showers next week, then some much colder air will arrive in the wake of that front for Thursday and Friday. It’s chilly and brisk but also mainly dry to wrap up the week, with Thursday’s highs perhaps only in the 40s to low 50s.
