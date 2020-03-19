THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds with perhaps a few late-day breaks of sun; spotty drizzle or a stray shower. High: 56
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a touch of rain and drizzle and also areas of fog. Low: 51
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun, becoming windy and much warmer; a shower or two around, even an afternoon or evening t-storm. High: 76 Low: 42
The wave of low pressure that brought a soaking .50-1.0" of rain to the area last night into this morning has exited off to the east. This presents an opportunity for not only a break in the action but perhaps even a few breaks of sunshine this afternoon before the next two rounds of rain. The next round will come as a warm front lifts north through Pennsylvania later tonight. Once that advances to the north will be sitting in the warm sector on Friday when temperatures will soar and showers will be hit-or-miss before a vigorous cold front moves in toward evening increasing the chance for a showers and perhaps even a t-storm. Behind that front, seasonably cooler air will settle in for the weekend but it will be dry, quiet, and calm with ample sunshine.
THIS AFTERNOON
As we await the warm front's arrival later tonight, things will be fairly quiet and mainly dry this afternoon with perhaps a few breaks of sunshine. With that said, the easterly wind will keep skies rather cloudy and the chance for a bit of drizzle or a shower in spots in the forecast as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s, albeit pretty late in the day.
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
While much of this afternoon will be dry, a bit of light rain or drizzle is expected to work back in tonight as a warm front lifts from southwest to northeast across the area. It's the passage of this front that will put us in the heart of a warm sector which will lead to the unseasonably warm Friday. Temperatures tonight will barely drop from today's daytime highs. Lows will likely not get below 50 degrees. Those numbers will then take off Friday as a vigorous cold front approaches from our west while a stiff southwest breeze ahead of the front lifts an unseasonably warm air mass up the Eastern Seaboard. Afternoon highs Friday are expected to reach the mid and upper 70s, and it's certainly possible someone could get to 80 degrees. This will come with a price however as we do anticipate seeing some rain thanks to the approach of the aforementioned cold front to our west, but Friday certainly won't be a washout overall. Expect more clouds than sun with that southwest breeze perhaps gusting as high as 30 to 35 miles-per-hour, and the occasional shower passing through. Due to the breaks in the clouds and dew points climbing well into the 50s and even some 60s, there will be some instability in the atmosphere which could lead to a t-storm or two in the afternoon or evening. While no widespread severe weather is expected, due to very strong winds aloft possibly being brought down to the surface, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire area under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. This means an isolated severe t-storm with damaging wind gusts is possible.
THIS WEEKEND
For those of you who will be greatly enjoying the warmth coming on Friday, don't get too comfortable with it because it won't last long. The aforementioned cold front that approaches from our west Friday will sweep all the warmth out to sea just in time for the weekend. Behind the front, a seasonably cooler air mass is expected to return for both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, our weather is looking sunny and quiet as a big bubble of Canadian high pressure builds back in. There will be a bit of a tight pressure gradient across our area Saturday between the Canadian high pressure system and departing cold front offshore which will lead to a northeast breeze blowing between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour. This will make highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Saturday feel more like it's in the 30s. As high pressure builds closer for Sunday, the pressure gradient will ease up leading to lighter winds. Highs Sunday however should be cooler than Saturday, only reaching the mid 40s.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
Our forecast turns a bit unsettled again Monday as an area of low pressure will be developing off the North Carolina coast and will track northeastward. The Canadian high pressure system from the weekend will move into Atlantic Canada keeping cool air wedged in across our region due to a northeast, then easterly onshore wind flow. If it were the middle of winter, this setup might actually be favorable for a widespread accumulating snow, however, this time of the year, the air mass has to be extremely cold to support snow, and we just don't have that. Highs Monday at this time are expected to reach the mid 40s. What we can expect at this point is a rain and snow mix arriving mainly in the afternoon Monday with higher elevations to the north standing the greater chance to see snow. If the precipitation arrives earlier in the day Monday however, it's possible it will be cold enough for more areas to at least start as snow. This is still several days out and therefore changes to the forecast are likely so stay tuned!