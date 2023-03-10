TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain for many, mainly early (snow in the mountains north and west). Low: 35
SATURDAY: A bit of rain and snow through midday; otherwise, turning breezy with clouds breaking for a little afternoon sun. (C-1" LV/Berks, several inches north and west). High: 45
SATURDAY NIGHT: Turning out mainly clear. Low: 26
Winds greatly diminished Friday, but skies also turned much cloudier in advance of the next storm system set to bring rain and snow to the region. High temperatures Friday reached the low and mid 40s. Rain will overspread much of the region heading into this evening, with perhaps a little snow or sleet briefly mixed in. The exception will be for those north of the Blue Mountain ridgeline, essentially the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and far northwestern New Jersey. These areas will be mostly snow and will stay that way throughout much of the duration of this storm system. These northern areas and higher elevation spots will likely pick up at least a few inches of wet slushy snow with the highest ridgetops perhaps seeing up to 6 inches. Meanwhile for much of the rest of the area…Lehigh Valley, Berks, and points south and east…rain may mix with or change over to a period of snow first thing Saturday morning, but this likely only amounts to a coating to maybe around an inch at most. We'll dry out for the second half of the weekend later Saturday into Sunday, but the break will likely be short-lived, as yet another storm brings another chance of a mix of rain and snow to the area Sunday night through the beginning of the new work and school week. The weather then looks quiet, but also blustery, through the mid to latter part of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
Low pressure to our west will continue to advance eastward into western Pennsylvania sending more precipitation in our direction as we work into the evening. For much of the region south of the Blue Mountain ridgeline, we're going to see primarily just rain, with perhaps a little snow and/or sleet briefly mixing in. The ground and roads should basically just be wet for a lot of us as we work through the evening and nighttime hours. Meanwhile, it's a different story for those in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and far northwestern New Jersey where mostly all snow will be seen for a while this evening. Precipitation is expected to taper off a bit getting closer to midnight tonight, then the radar looks to fill back in with snow north and rain south as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Then as we work through Saturday morning, rain will try to change over to snow from north to south before it all tapers off to scattered showers or flurries and ends roughly around noon. Any snowfall accumulation will be of the wet and slushy type and likely occurs mostly on grassy/non-paved/elevated surfaces. At least a few inches of snow is expected for those in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and far northwestern New Jersey with areas above 1400 feet likely seeing the most…perhaps as much as 5 or 6 inches. Some of these locations above 1400 feet may also see a little more sloppiness on roadways. For much of the rest of the area south of the Blue Mountain ridgeline, we're probably only talking a coating to less than an inch, and it might even be a stretch just to get the coating. If that accumulation is to occur, it likely comes first thing Saturday morning when rain tries to change over to snow. While a coastal low will pop off the Mid-Atlantic and strengthen, it happens too late and moves away too fast to have any snowier impact on our forecast. It dries out Saturday afternoon with clouds perhaps breaking for a little sun along with a somewhat gusty wind and seasonably chilly highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY
Sunday is our "in-between" day and the better of the two weekend days, with sunshine to start the day followed by some increasing clouds later on. A mix of rain and snow may return as early as Sunday night and continue into Monday. Don't forget to "spring ahead" your clocks Saturday night before bed, as it's back to daylight saving time starting 2am Sunday, with a sunset after 7pm the first of many. Highs should be in the mid 40s with rare light winds, and be sure to enjoy them because most of next week looks rather windy again.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our next storm will bring a mix of rain and snow, as all snow would be tough given the lack of cold air, a common theme this season. Sunday night into Monday, and possibly even into at least Tuesday morning, will see a mix of rain and snow, with again the best chances of accumulating snow in the Poconos, with chances for rain dominating the farther south you travel. A coastal low may develop offshore as well, but how quick and how close will dictate how light or heavy our rain and snow will be. As that ocean storm departs, it will be rather windy but also drier through the middle of the week as high temperatures reach the low 40s Monday, then drop into the upper 30s Tuesday.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
High pressure will slowly build in from our west for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a pair of dry days with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are still expected to be quite gusty Wednesday with the squeeze play going on between high pressure to our west and our departing storm system over the Canadian Maritimes. By Thursday though, winds should really lighten up as high pressure builds overhead. Look for highs to reach the low and mid 40s Wednesday, but wind chills well back into the 30s, then more comfortable highs Thursday back in the lower 50s with the lighter winds.
