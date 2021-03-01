We wrapped up the second snowiest February on record with a wet weekend, with some rain Saturday morning and then again for the better part of Sunday. For only the 7th time on record in the Lehigh Valley, there was snow cover on the ground all month long. However, that snow continues to melt as March begins on our Monday, with one final batch of rain spilling over from Sunday night into early this morning, and some locally dense fog as well. The damp and foggy weather will be short-lived, as the first of two cold fronts will sweep both away after this morning, and allow for some sunshine later today. The second cold front won’t have any rain with it, but what it lacks in moisture, it makes up for in cold and wind. That arctic front, due in late today, could bring a snow shower this evening to areas north of the Lehigh Valley, but will bring some strong and gusty winds for all late this afternoon right through Tuesday. Winds may gust 35 to 45 miles-per-hour as a shot of cold air rides that blustery northwest breeze on in. While the rest of the week looks largely quiet and dry, most days will feature near or below average temperatures with the exception of Wednesday, our only chance after today of climbing well into the 40s. So our two cold fronts sweep through today will set the stage for a bright but brisk and chilly theme for most of the first week of March.
TODAY
Expect some lingering rain this morning to wrap up before lunch time, and areas of dense morning fog should gradually lift by then as some drier air builds in this afternoon. It will be mild despite the wet start, as highs climb well into the upper 40s with a little sunshine trying to break out this afternoon. Late today as the arctic front approaches, winds will kick up and may gust as high as 45mph towards evening as some colder air starts to be ushered in.
TONIGHT
Outside of an evening snow shower in the wake of our arctic front, mostly in the Poconos, expect skies to become mostly clear. But it will be a cold and very windy night with lows dropping to around 20 degrees, winds still gusting in excess of 40mph, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Watch out for some black ice and slick spots from the continued daytime snowmelt.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be one of those good-looking days with lots of sunshine, but not that good-feeling thanks to a continued gusty and blustery breeze. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will only be in the mid 30s, with wind chills below freezing all day with a northwest wind still gusting to around 30 mph.
WEDNESDAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the first week of March, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and seasonably mild highs in the mid to upper 40s, as well as a break from the gusty winds. Soak up the milder air, as another shot of cold arrives in time for the end of the week.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
We’ll turn colder again for the end of the week and the first weekend of March, with partly sunny skies and continued dry weather. However, highs, which should be in the mid 40s for the first week of March, will be going in the other direction. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 40s as winds increase again and deliver our next shot of chill, and then upper 30s will likely be the rule Friday and Saturday, with continued brisk breezes adding a chill.
TRACK THE WEATHER: