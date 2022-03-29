Ordinarily, a late March day with brisk winds and highs around 40 degrees would be frowned upon. But compared to Monday's bitter cold and snow squalls, Tuesday was a treat, or at least less brutal with partly sunny and flake-free skies. Temperatures remained well below our average high for this of year, which should be up in the mid 50s. We'll remain chilly on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies as a warm front passes through during the day, with nothing more than few rain or snow showers. Come Thursday, we'll reap the benefits of some brisk but warm southerly breezes, with highs up near 70 degrees for the last day of what has been a wild March. Fittingly, March will end with some showers on Thursday and perhaps a few gusty thunderstorms late in the day for some of us. April begins Friday with some cooler but still seasonable and mostly dry weather into the upcoming weekend, with a string of partly sunny days with highs close to average for early April and in the mid 50s.
TONIGHT
Another cold night is on the way, but as winds diminish after sunset, the wind chill won't be as much of a factor. Expect skies to start mostly clear, then for some clouds to increase as a warm front approaches towards morning. Lows will be around 20-25 degrees, certainly still cold for late March.
WEDNESDAY
A warm front will move through during the day, spelling a mostly cloudy Wednesday across the area. However, there will be the chance for some sunny breaks, especially early and again late in the day. In between, we'll see lots of clouds, but dry air should prevent much from falling from those clouds. Outside of a few sprinkles or flurries, it's a mainly dry but still chilly day, with highs in the mid 40s, still a good 10 degrees below average for early spring. It won't be nearly as cold Wednesday night as the previous few nights, with lows not far from 40 degrees and well above freezing.
THURSDAY
So we'll go from snow squalls and bitter cold on Monday to near 70-degree warmth and maybe some gusty thunderstorms later Thursday, as March goes out like a lion you could say. Expect clouds, a little sun, and a brisk but a warmer southerly wind ushering in a one-day shot of warmth. Some showers are likely, especially later in the day, and a few gusty storms are possible late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley in a 'slight' risk for severe storms later Thursday. Enjoy the one day shot of warmth regardless, as cooler but still seasonable temps return for the weekend!
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
April begins with some quieter weather, no foolin'. But it's back to seasonable temps in the mid 50s for Friday into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Brisk winds will continue to make it feel cooler than it is at times, but at least it won't be the bitter cold we started the week with.
