Welcome to May, and most of us are probably hoping the new month picks up right where the old one left off. After a sunny and seasonably mild end to April on Saturday, May will indeed begin with some sunshine early Sunday. However, the first in a parade of disturbances will approach later in the day and especially overnight into early Monday, bringing clouds and a few light rain showers along with it. Another disturbance follows by midweek, this one a little wetter, with our best chance of rain for the week Tuesday night into Wednesday. Then we'll wrap up the week with another chance for some May showers Friday into Saturday. Tucked in between will be some drier intervals as well, like late Monday into Tuesday, and again on Thursday. All the while, temperatures likely remain in the 60s much of the time, not as cold as last week but still a bit below average much of the time, as our average high for early May should be nearing 70 degrees. However, we're thankfully done with any freezing temperatures at night, as lows this week will generally remain around 45 to 50 degrees each night.
TODAY
Saturday was the better weekend day from start to finish, but the start of Sunday looks pretty good with sunshine this morning. Clouds will then increase from west to east as the day progresses, and especially west of the Lehigh Valley, a few showers are possible later today, although most of the day remains dry. Highs will be seasonable and in the mid 60s for most, with some upper 60s likely points east, where the sun hangs on the longest.
TONIGHT
Clouds will dominate our skies overnight as the first in our parade of disturbances slides through, but moisture is fairly limited so expect only a few light rain shower and rainfall amounts to be generally a tenth of an inch or less. There is the slight chance of a rumble of thunder, but any thunderstorm should be the exception, not the rule. Lows will be in the upper 40s and fairly mild overnight.
MONDAY
The more widely scattered showers overnight Sunday will likely move offshore by sunrise Monday as a weak wave of low pressure heads in that direction as well. Monday should then start mainly dry, but rather cloudy, before clouds break for a little sun during the afternoon. A second little disturbance to our northwest, mainly an upper-level trough, looks to move through Monday afternoon perhaps sparking a shower or two again, however much of the day should be dry. Thanks to an easterly onshore component to our wind Monday, highs won’t change much compared to Sunday, likely topping out in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks to be one of the drier days this week, the other being Thursday, with partly sunny skies thanks to high pressure that will unfortunately only hang on for a short time. Expect seasonably mild highs in the upper 60s, perhaps hitting 70 degrees with enough sunshine. Clouds will increase later Tuesday, but rain chances look to hold off until the overnight hours into Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
While Tuesday and Thursday are the best bets for dry weathe this week, Wednesday is one of our best bets for some rain. While not a major storm, Wednesday's disturbance looks a little juicier than the one we're wrapping up the weekend with. So expect plenty of clouds and some occasional rain showers. Rainfall amounts look a little higher but still manageable, with a quarter to a half inch of rain currently expected. With the clouds and rain chances, highs will ease back into the low to mid 60s after our milder Tuesday.
THURSDAY
Just like on Tuesday, high pressure will briefly take back control of our weather for Thursday leading to dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures should be rather pleasant and seasonable for this time of the year in the upper 60s, with 70° again possible with enough sunshine.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The end of the first week of May looks cooler and possibly unsettled, with high pressure over eastern Canada to our north and low pressure tracking to our south. The strength of our high and the track of our low will determine just how cloudy and wet we are, with a stronger high trying to push the bulk of rain to our south, and a weaker high allowing for a wetter forecast and steadier rain to wrap up the week. Stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: