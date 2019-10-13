TODAY: Sun fading behind increasing clouds. High: 67
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower in spots south and east. Low: 47
MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Turning out mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72 Low: 42
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
In the wake of the cold front that brought nothing more than a few sprinkles to parts of the area Saturday afternoon and evening, we cleared out nicely overnight. As high pressure has built back into the area it lead to a mostly dry Sunday for us. However, look for the sun-filled skies early in the day to give way to increasing clouds from south to north as the day progresses and an area of low pressure travels northeast from the Carolinas and up through Delmarva. A few showers from this low pressure system may advance as far northwest as the I-95 corridor, but most of the activity will fall across Delaware and South Jersey during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures Sunday afternoon should still reach the middle and upper 60s, which is normal for this time of the year.
High pressure will return for Columbus Day on Monday and stick around for Tuesday leading to dry conditions with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for this time of the year. Afternoon high temperatures Columbus Day should get to at or just above 70 degrees, while Tuesday's highs should remain in the 60s, albeit middle and upper 60s.
The next chance for rain comes on Wednesday when an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast and tags up with an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes dragging a cold front in our direction. The result will be a rather cloudy Wednesday with rain at times, perhaps even a t-storm, and cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Behind Wednesday's storm system, the clouds will break for some sunshine on Thursday, but a gusty northwest wind will usher in a rather cool air mass. High temperatures on Thursday are only expected to reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. As the upper level trough associated with Wednesday's system swings through it may spark a stray shower, but this will likely be confined to the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey.
High pressure will build back in from the west for Friday and Saturday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures. High temperatures should climb from the low 60s on Friday afternoon to the middle 60s Saturday afternoon and temperature aren't done climbing. The aforementioned high pressure will move off the coast for Sunday and the start of the following week leading to a southerly wind flow which will push our high temperatures to near or just above 70 degrees. We also should remain sunny and mainly dry through this period.
Have a great Sunday!