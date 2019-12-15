Weather Alert

NJZ007-008-PAZ061-062-162200- /O.EXT.KPHI.WW.Y.0021.191216T1800Z-191217T1800Z/ Warren-Morris-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 314 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Warren and Morris Counties in New Jersey and Lehigh and Northampton Counties in Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin today before mixing with sleet and freezing rain this evening. Precipitation may become predominantly freezing rain and sleet tonight before gradually becoming rain Tuesday morning as surface temperatures slowly climb above freezing. Rain will continue Tuesday afternoon, possibly briefly mixing with snow before ending Tuesday evening. Wind gusts up to 25 mph on Tuesday afternoon may down some tree limbs and power lines if significant ice accumulation occurs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$