We’re now 12 full days into February, and all 12 have featured above average temperatures, despite plenty of clouds and rounds of wet weather peppered throughout the month. In fact, only 3 days this February have stayed entirely dry. We even managed to squeeze out a little sunshine into Wednesday afternoon before the clouds quickly increased and thickened once again. Then, rain arrived Wednesday evening and continues at times today before tapering off this afternoon. It will become breezy and mild with high temperatures topping out around 50 degrees. For the first time in more than 3 weeks, there is a legitimate shot of cold air on the way for Friday and Saturday. But like most shots of cold this winter, it won’t hold, meaning it will have no staying power. And sure enough, another warming trend is set to arrive for the second half of the President’s Day holiday weekend with 50 degree temperatures possible yet again early next week.
THURSDAY
Expect a breezy and mild day ahead of our next cold front, although we can also expect some rain at times into the afternoon. If we’re lucky, just a bit of late day brightening can take place as well. Despite the clouds and raindrops, highs are expected to reach the 50 degree mark, which we’ve grown all to accustomed to this winter. Thursday would mark the 15th 50-or 60-something-degree day this winter in Allentown! Rainfall totals from Wednesday night and today will be around 0.50” to 0.75” for most, with a few higher amounts.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Ready or not, it will actually get cold! No really! Now in a typical winter, a couple of days with highs in the low to mid 30s would not be a big deal or feel exceptionally cold. But since everything is relative in weather and we haven’t had a similarly cold day since way back during the third week of January, Friday and Saturday will likely feel quite cold. That’s especially true of Friday, when we have a blustery northwest wind adding an extra chill on a cold-hearted Valentine’s Day. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days with just a chance of a few Friday flurries as the colder air arrives, and a very cold night tucked in between with lows down around 10-15° for most. While Saturday will still be cold, the sun should be abundant and the wind will be much lighter, so Saturday afternoon won’t feel as bitter as Friday afternoon and night will.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The rest of the President’s Day holiday weekend features a mix of clouds and sunshine and yet another warming trend. Highs bounce back into the mid 40s on Sunday, and upper 40s on the holiday Monday, all the while staying mainly dry. As a weak disturbance passes through Sunday night, a passing rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out but should have little impact on the holiday weekend weather. 50-degree highs may return by Tuesday, but so too will the chance of rain.