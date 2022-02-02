Watch for areas of fog to develop early Wednesday morning and again overnight. Our brief warm up begins today with afternoon highs reaching the 40s amid mostly cloudy skies. The warm-up will come with a bit of a price though with some rain expected Thursday into Friday. That rain will be due to a cold front tracking into the region, and it's possible the cold air will build in quick enough behind the front to change that rain over to a little sleet, freezing rain and snow before it ends by midday Friday. Following the cold front, high pressure will return for next weekend leading to sunny and dry conditions, however temperatures look to be seasonably cold again.
WEDNESDAY
High temperatures Wednesday will claw their way into the lower and mid 40s for a brief warm up. There will be more cloud cover arriving for Groundhog Day too with some areas of fog in the morning and again at night. So, with the clouds, will the groundhog not see his shadow meaning an early spring? We shall see! Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the lower 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Somewhat mild weather is expected Thursday with highs in the 40s. The milder temperatures however also look to be accompanied by plenty of clouds and a bit of rain. That rain will come with a cold front that right now looks to track through Thursday into Friday morning. Behind the front, colder air is expected to come diving back in, and it may even arrive in time to change some of Thursday's rain over to some snow, sleet or freezing rain either Friday morning or midday which will make for some slick and slippery roads. Highs Friday may occur early on in the upper 30s, then drop into the upper 20s during the afternoon.
WEEKEND
High pressure and ample sunshine should return just in time for weekend but also, we can say goodbye to warmer temperatures. Big temperatures swings are expected heading into Saturday with afternoon highs stuck in the 20s and wind chills in the morning look to be in the single digits with teens for wind chills during the afternoon. It'll be another frigid start Sunday morning with temperatures in the teens but afternoon highs should climb out of the 20s and into the 30s.
