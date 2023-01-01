The final day of 2022 was certainly mild but also filled with overcast skies, foggy conditions and wet weather. For the first day of the new year, we'll dry out and clear out plus keep the warm temperatures as highs climb back to the 50s. Monday will also remain mild and dry but clouds and showers will return to the forecast as early as Tuesday. After that, the next round of wet weather Wednesday comes with an even warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit or surpass 60 degrees on Wednesday! It's likely a gradual return to a colder January reality after that towards the following weekend. High temperatures Friday and into the weekend will tumble back to the lower 40s with night in the upper 20s and lower 30s but a silver lining: it looks mostly dry then too.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY)
While some clouds may linger early Sunday morning, New Year's Day will be much improved compared to Saturday, with skies becoming mostly sunny and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. There will be a little bit of a brisk west to northwest breeze, but nothing excessive, with winds generally around 8-16mph. That breeze likely subsides a bit later in the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our December-turned-January thaw continues, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs up in the mid 50s on Monday, and those mid 50s returning for Tuesday too. However, more clouds are likely with a mainly cloudy sky and perhaps even a morning/midday shower with a warm front lifting through. Showers become a little more likely Wednesday ahead of another surge of even warmer weather. Our Wednesday highs could flirt with or even surpass the 60-degree mark, but it's also our most likely day for some wet weather next week along with plenty of clouds.
LATE NEXT WEEK
A cold front will sweep the rain away out to sea overnight Wednesday setting us up for a return to some sunshine Thursday, but also a brisk breeze and cooler highs back in the upper 40s. More seasonably cold air will settle into the region for the very end of the week and will likely remain through the weekend. High temperatures may only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees for Friday into the weekend. Nighttime lows will also drop back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some stubborn clouds will hang around Friday before turning mostly sunny to start next weekend.
