For most of us, today was our tenth straight day of dry weather. But it certainly wasn't as sunny as yesterday, thanks to some low clouds that unexpectedly hung tough much of the day, mostly north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor. That shaved a few degrees off of our expected highs, but with light winds and seasonable temperatures, it still wasn't that bad of a day for early January. Clouds remain with us tonight through Thursday morning, then some sunshine returns later Thursday and we should resume our warming trend as highs climb into the mid 40s. While plenty of clouds will remain with us Friday, a little occasional sunshine will go a long way, warming us into the upper 40s, with some 50-degree temperatures possible with enough breaks of sun. A cold front will slide through Friday night, producing nothing more than a few rain or snow showers out ahead of it. Colder air will then slide in for the weekend, but not bitter cold, just a return to seasonably chilly temperatures later Saturday and Sunday. A brisk weekend breeze will add a chill both days, with clouds breaking for some sunshine Saturday, although a few rain and snow showers may linger as the colder air arrives. Sunday should be dry from start to finish, with a mix of clouds and sunshine accompanied by a cold breeze.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to remain overnight, with a few flurries possible late tonight into early Thursday morning, mostly in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. As a result of the clouds, it won't be as cold as the past few nights, with lows mostly in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
THURSDAY
Morning clouds and a few flurries over the higher elevations will give way to some sunshine as the day progresses. Winds will again be light and temperatures rise into the mid 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than average for mid-January.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for much of the day, but some breaks of sun from time to time will help send highs into the mid to upper 40s once again. As a cold front approaches overnight, some rain and snow showers are expected. A few rain showers may sneak in very late Friday, but most of the activity holds off until after dark.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front on Saturday, it's a breezy and colder day with highs back to around 40 degrees. Expect plenty of clouds, some sunshine, and a lingering rain or snow shower as an upper level disturbance swings through. Brisk winds will linger into Sunday, but it's a partly sunny and dry day overall with highs easing back to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 30s. Those gusty winds will add an extra chill to the gradually colder air throughout the weekend.
