The high pressure system that brought pleasant weather to the area for Presidents' Day on Monday slid off the East Coast last night as an area of low pressure approached from the west. After a mild and mainly dry afternoon today, the cold front associated with low will push a little rain into the area this evening. By Wednesday morning that cold front will have exited off to the east and high pressure will start building in. However, it'll be a slow process accompanied by colder temps, brisk conditions and perhaps a flurry, mainly north, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be our transition day as temperatures will still be on the chilly side of average but coming up, winds will be lighter and sunshine abundant as the high pressure system is positioning itself directly overhead. As the high pressure system continues its sluggish progression off the East Coast over the weekend we'll hang on to the sunshine while milder air infiltrates the area.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
With the warm front now to our north, we await the cold front still back to our west this afternoon. As a result, skies will be rather cloudy and mainly dry while temperatures top out in the mild middle 50s. By this evening the cold front will push some rain into the area, hang around for a few hours and then exit off to the east around midnight. Rainfall totals from this event won't be much with most picking up around a .10" or less. In the wake of the cold front skies will clear later tonight and winds will pick up as temperatures return to the middle 30s, which is quite mild for an overnight low in mid-February.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
In the wake of Tuesday's cold front, winds will increase out of the northwest ushering in some colder air Wednesday and Thursday. This won't be nearly as cold as it was last Friday, but they will be cooler than the low and middle 50s we've seen the past couple days as temperatures only climb into middle 40s on Wednesday and middle 30s on Thursday. The winds will make it feel colder, but again not nearly as cold as it was late last week. There will also be more clouds than sunshine, particularly on Wednesday. A flurry or snow shower may accompany these winds at times, particularly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but the vast majority of the time will be dry.
FRIDAY
As high pressure builds back into the region it will clear out the clouds, allow the winds to die down and give temperatures a slight boost. Under mostly sunny skies on Friday temperatures will return to the upper 30s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure anchored along the East Coast will shift our winds around from northwest, a colder direction, to west and southwest, a warmer wind. Temperatures will respond nicely, jumping back into the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Both the sunshine and dry weather remain constants in the weekend forecast. Our next chance of rain arrives later Monday into early Tuesday.