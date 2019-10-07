TODAY: Cloudy with showers transitioning to a steadier rain. High: 75
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain early tapering to a couple of showers late. Low: 50
TUESDAY: Cloudy during the morning, then intervals of clouds and sun in the afternoon. High: 68 Low: 49
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Here's to hoping you picked out some pumpkins this weekend, because Mother Nature is carving out some great weather for staying comfy inside…perhaps with some Halloween projects…more often than not this work and school week.
The area of high pressure responsible for a frosty-turned-fabulous Saturday drifted out to sea, opening the door for a warm front to lift across the northeast Sunday. That front will lead to plenty of clouds, which sprinkled and showered at times, especially late in the day and evening. A southerly breeze still manage to blow in some milder air despite Sunday's dreary appearance. Highs climbed through the 60s, even reaching the 70s in the Delaware Valley.
Both temperatures and rain chances will peak Monday along a cold front.
The good news is, the ground could use a strong drink, and Mother Nature will pour a tall glass with that front. While there may be some showers around Monday morning, the stuff forecast models are excited about will arrive fashionably late. Steady rain will spread from the west to the east Monday afternoon, and may lead to a soaking 0.50" to 1.00", with locally higher amounts north of the I-78 corridor. That said, Monday will still come in milder than its predecessor with highs in the middle 70s.
Our cold front will slide off the coast Monday night into Tuesday morning with rain diminishing to some leftover showers then. High pressure building in behind the departing front will stir up a healthy breeze out of the north, making highs in the upper 60s feel a bit cooler. Lows Tuesday will fall back into the 40s after a couple of milder nights beforehand.
Then comes the wildcard for Wednesday and Thursday...
An area of low pressure will try to develop along that offshore front, perhaps spitting some rain into at least New Jersey and the Delaware Valley, if not farther west than that. There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding those two days at this point. Will the area of high pressure parked over Maine drive a drier forecast? Or will the offshore low win out? Right now, it looks like the latter. In fact, that aforementioned high may sort of block that low from moving much, allowing it to meander in the Atlantic.
After a brighter and seasonable Friday, another front in later Saturday into early Sunday. Perhaps well-timed enough to keep any weather drama around while you're sleeping. Behind it, a shot of chilly air as highs struggle to reach the lower 60s Monday and dip into the lower 40s after dark.
Wishes for a productive start to the work and school week!