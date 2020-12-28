It's a cloudy morning. Blame a crossing cold front for the clouds. This afternoon, you'll see sunnier skies before another batch of clouds sweep over us around dinnertime.
Highs will reach the mid 40s on Monday.
On Tuesday, we feel the effects of that cold front as highs drop to the lower end of the 30s. It's also breezy.
We'll lose the wind on Wednesday, but it's still chilly with highs in the upper 30s.
Enjoy the sun on Tuesday and Wednesday because it's gone later in the week.
We're tracking 1-2" of rain for your Thursday and Friday, which again is right over the holidays. Most of that rain will happen on Friday.
It's dry in the morning on New Year's Eve. Then, showers arrives Thursday afternoon. The rain will wrap up a few hours before midnight. So, it's dry, but cloudy, as we officially welcome 2021.
The break from the rain will be brief. Showers return Friday morning. Then, it really gets rainy Friday afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times.
The rain ends early Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, some sun will break through the clouds.
Now, the rain does bring mild weather up from the south. We're in the 50s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
But, don't get used to those 50s. Winter catches up to us on Sunday as colder air settles in. See, the rain ends on Saturday morning with a cold front sweeping over us.
We'll drop to a high of 40 on Sunday.
Sunday is very sunny, and the weather stays sunny and dry through the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY
THE WEEK AHEAD
