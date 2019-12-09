TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with some rain, tapering to drizzle late. Areas of fog continue. Low: 50
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a bit of rain and drizzle in the morning, then a steadier rain in the afternoon. High: 60
TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and turning colder with rain turning to snow, with a slushy coating to an inch possible. Low: 34
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
It’s an increasingly mild but also a rather wet start to the new week, as periods of rain and drizzle were the rule from late Sunday night through much of the day on Monday. The wet weather will continue to be the rule through Tuesday, as some occasional rain and drizzle will persist through the next 24 hours. On the plus side, temperatures will continue to rise overnight, likely climbing through the 50s and eventually close to 60 degrees by midday Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Behind that front, colder air will arrive Tuesday night and allow the rain to mix with and change to snow before ending Wednesday morning, possibly whitening the ground across much of the area. Thereafter, it’s quite cold but also drier and brighter from later Wednesday through early Friday as some quieter weather settles in to wrap up the week. Our next storm could deliver another soaking rain and milder temperatures Friday night into early Saturday morning as our weather comes full circle by the start of the weekend.
Some steadier rain late this afternoon and early this evening will taper off to some areas of drizzle and fog overnight, as skies remain mostly cloudy and temperatures rise as some warmer air rides a southerly breeze up ahead of our approaching cold front. We’ll get a break from the steadier rain overnight and that break will likely last into the first part of Tuesday, before occasional rain redevelops Tuesday afternoon and evening as the next wave of moisture rides up our slow moving cold front. Once the front slides through, temperatures will begin to drop as the colder air arrives, and rain will change to snow overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday from northwest to southeast as the cold air advances towards the shore. Snow will then taper off from the same direction Wednesday morning, with some solid clearing expected later in the day. In terms of snowfall accumulation, a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is possible through much of the area, with the warm ground from Tuesday’s 60-degree warmth likely to be somewhat of a limiting factor in terms of accumulations. Unpaved surfaces are more likely to see accumulations, but some roads could become a little slushy for a time if the snow falls steadily enough in a few spots. The best window for snow is likely after midnight Tuesday night through early to mid-morning on Wednesday.
Brisk winds will continue to establish the cold air on Wednesday behind any departing morning snowflakes. While the sun comes out, it won’t do much to warm us up as highs only reach the mid to upper 30s, with that breeze keeping wind chills below freezing throughout the day. With clear skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night, expect a cold one with lows dropping into the upper teens.
Thursday is likely the quietest day of the week with high pressure overhead and mostly sunny skies, but it’s also the coldest day with highs only a few degrees above freezing, With lighter winds thanks to high pressure nearby, the wind chill will be much less of a factor. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm, a fast mover that comes up the coast Friday night into early Saturday morning. But with the projected storm track combined with the departing cold, this will likely be an all rain event, with the heaviest rain coming in Friday night.
Have a good night and a great rest of the week!