The second day of the new year was a brighter and milder one compared to the first, and with lighter winds as an added bonus. After the coldest start since Christmas morning with lows down around 20° early this morning, lots of sunshine allowed for a quick recovery by afternoon. Even with some increasing high clouds ahead of our next storm, highs bounced back to around 45 to 50 degrees on Thursday, a good 10 degrees warmer than average for early January. While the 50-degree warmth is ours to keep into the start of the weekend, the dry weather is not a few rounds of rain and drizzle will slide through the area starting later tonight and continuing into Friday and Saturday. Now neither day will be a washout and there will be some drier intervals, but it’s still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy through the next 48 hours. Drier weather returns later in the weekend into early next week, but cooler temperatures and brisk winds will accompany the return of some sunshine Sunday and Monday.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
Clouds continue to thicken this evening but it will remain dry through midnight, with some rain and drizzle lifting from south to north across the region later tonight. As a result, it won’t be nearly as cold compared to last night, as lows remain in the mid to upper 30s overnight. Some occasional rain and drizzle will continue into Friday, especially in the morning, with highs still on the mild side and close to 50 degrees despite the clouds and raindrops. Up to 0.25” of rain is expected with this first round of rain, which may taper off or entirely shut off during the afternoon, leaving the second half of our Friday more dry than wet. While clouds will certainly dominate our skies throughout the day, a little brightening of the overcast is possible for some later Friday.
FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY
A few more rounds of periodic rain and drizzle will slide through into the start of the weekend, although again it won’t rain the entire time. The mild temperatures will persist, with Friday night lows not far from 40° and Saturday’s highs around or just shy of 50°. Additional rainfall totals will range from 0.25” to 0.75”, making for a wet start to the first weekend of 2020 but not enough rain to cause any flooding or washout concerns. As colder air works in behind our departing storm Saturday night, the rain may end as a brief period of snow or flurries, but no accumulations are expected.
SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll try to dry things out as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up as clouds and maybe some Sunday morning flurries give way to at least a little sunshine, although it could be a slow process as it often is time of year to break up the clouds. Cooler air returns on brisk and blustery northwest winds that may gust up to 40 miles-per-hour on Sunday, with afternoon highs back closer to 40 degrees. Those winds add an extra chill, and keep the wind chill below freezing throughout the day on Sunday. We’ll start the new work and school week on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, seasonably cool highs again around 40°, and perhaps a few snow flurries. Then a fast moving system could spread a quick-hitting round of rain and snow our way for Tuesday, but this does not look to have any significant impacts at this time.