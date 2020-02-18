In cards, 3 of a kind isn't a bad hand to have...but in weather...it really all depends. Last week, 3 of a kind came with often cloudy and sometimes wet weather. More recently, Mother Nature dealt the northern mid-Atlantic a much better hand with 3 dry weekend weather days in a row, if you were lucky enough to have Presidents' Day off.
But the rain returns Tuesday, and perhaps it begins as a bit of snow or sleet farther north and west. But this time around, the occasionally damp weather won't last longer than a day. Things dry out later Tuesday night with colder air spilling in behind our departing storm for Wednesday and Thursday. Since the Great Lakes are very much unfrozen due to a mild winter, a brisk wind may blow in some clouds and a few flurries from time to time, especially in the Poconos. Then it's right back to Mild with a capital "M" for the upcoming weekend. Highs hit the lower 50s by Sunday.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Expect plenty of clouds on Tuesday and some occasional rain showers as a warm front lifts north, then additional rounds of showers as the day progresses as a cold front approaches from the west. It may be just cold enough for a little wintry mix in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley when the moisture first arrives early Tuesday, but no accumulation or impact on travel is expected but a quick change to rain is.
As temperatures climb through the 30s and 40s on Tuesday, rain will be the predominant precipitation type. In fact, many of us will end up not far from 50 degrees yet again later in the day. Rainfall amounts should be generally light, with 0.10" to 0.33" for most, with perhaps as high as 0.50" in a few spots. Therefore, no flooding concerns are warranted with a largely light rainfall.
Any rain will taper off from west to east Tuesday evening as our cold front sweeps through, with some drying and late night clearing expected.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our next shot of cold will ride a brisk northwest breeze into the area through the middle of the week, with the cold air arriving on Wednesday, peaking on Thursday, and lingering into Friday as winds diminish later in the week and high pressure builds in. While a few flurries are possible, mostly in the mountains, Wednesday and Thursday, the rest of the week is largely dry with partly sunny skies through Thursday and mostly sunny by Friday. Highs will be around 40 degrees on Wednesday and back in the mid to upper 30s the rest of the week, which is below average for late February but nothing exceptionally cold. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s, not the single digits to near 10 degree lows we shivered to early last Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND
Winter's mid-week chill is fleeting with a well-timed warm up into the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s Friday will be followed by the upper 40s Saturday and the lower 50s Sunday. And the entire weekend, at this point, looks dry and...at worst...partly sunny.