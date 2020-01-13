This weekend's record warmth may be gone, but temperatures still stay "above normal" for a lot of the upcoming work week. Record highs dropped like flies across the area Saturday as temperatures soared into the upper 60s across the northern mid-Atlantic, save the Poconos where highs only hit the upper 50s. That still meant a record for Mount Pocono, though, where 59 degrees beat 1975's high of 57. 68 degrees in Allentown stole the title from 1975, all while Reading shattered an old 1924 record of 63 degrees with a balmy 67. After flirting with record high temperatures again dark and early Sunday morning, a front that brought howling winds swept away the upper 60s and replaced them with warm sunshine instead. A couple of cloudier days follow for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the still mild upper 40s, all before our weather pattern flips back to winter-like for Friday and the weekend. In fact, we may be dealing with our first potent winter storm then which could bring a mix of snow and ice then rain.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
A cold front, the same one responsible for windswept rain and rumbles early Sunday, is stalled to the south with waves of low pressure riding along it. This combined with an easterly component to our wind blows in plenty of high clouds filtering sunshine, then eventually a shower or two later Tuesday. Highs both days are still milder than normal, in the upper 40s, though these temperatures may wind up warmer if there's more sunshine.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure briefly builds in for more sunshine during the day as highs bounce back to the lower 50s after starting the day around 40 degrees. Clouds and eventually showers return after dark, mostly after midnight, with temperatures well above freezing.
THURSDAY
An area of low pressure lifting from the Ohio River Valley into the northeast brings plenty of clouds and scattered showers Thursday. Highs in the middle 40s mean most of this is in the form of rain, though a snow shower is possible in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where temperatures are colder. At this point, rainfall totals look to be about 0.25" or less, with most activity ending by midday or shortly after. Winds ramping up and temperatures gradually falling may be the bigger story for the second half of the day as air feels a bit more like January.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
After starting the time period sunny and colder Friday with high pressure overhead, a potent storm lifting out of the country's mid-section brings potentially wintry impacts for the weekend. Highs in the middle 30s Friday tumble into the middle 20s at night, seasonably chilly on both accounts. Snow may arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning before transitioning through several precipitation types during the day. The changeover to rain, and how quickly it happens, depends on how far north the low tracks, thus how much warm air we're able to get into. It's a forecast we'll watch closely and continue to update, so stay tuned!