The month of February continues to trend on the mild side at least for the next couple of days. We will be able to enjoy a mainly dry and increasingly mild stretch of weather through the rest of the week. One timeframe to watch will be Wednesday into Thursday as an area of low pressure passes to our north. Right now, it looks like areas north and west will have the best chance to see any precipitation but a rain or snow shower could sneak far enough south into the Lehigh Valley or Berks county. Other than that, enjoy plenty of dry time and mild temperatures which could approach the 50s on Saturday. Another low pressure system will swing a front through over the weekend and that'll be the end of the warm stretch. High temperatures will drop back to the 30s Sunday afternoon.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
After a somewhat breezy day, winds will begin to relax tonight. Expect clearing skies and a seasonably chilly temperatures taking a dip into the lower 20s. For Wednesday, some sun will give way to clouds throughout the day. It'll be dry and milder in the afternoon with high temperatures growing into the middle 40s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
An area of low pressure will be passing to our north, so a late day shower or snow shower is possible but most of the moisture will stay to our north and west into Thursday morning. Moving into Thursday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures back in the middle 40s - fairly pleasant by February standards.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The week will end with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds, as our next cold front approaches by Friday night. The day still looks dry and fairly mild, with highs again in the mid 40s. A few rain and snow showers are also possible Friday night and Saturday. It'll stay mild as the weekend begins, too, with afternoon temperatures reaching close to 50°.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Temperatures will take a plunge back into the 20s Saturday night after the passage of a cold front. A lingering shower or snow shower is possible with noticeably colder temperatures. It'll also become breezy in the wake of the front so it'll feel like the teens Sunday morning! Afternoon highs will be drastically different too only climbing to near freezing.
