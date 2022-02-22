As an area of low pressure continues to slide through the area, expect periods of rain before changing over to scattered showers overnight. This system will move out by Wednesday morning where there could be a lingering shower then skies will start to break up into the afternoon. The mild temperatures will also remain in place through at least midweek before colder air dives in Wednesday night into Thursday. By the end of the week, temperatures will be noticeably colder and an area of low pressure will be tracking northward through Tennessee and Kentucky towards the Ohio Valley. That system will send a decent swath of moisture in our direction colliding with the colder air and bringing a good chance for a mix of snow, ice, and rain Thursday night into Friday.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Expect periods of rain early before changing to a few lingering showers overnight. It'll remain breezy and cloudy with some patchy fog possible late tonight. Temperatures will be mild tonight and hold steady in the 40s and 50s tonight, possibly growing to around 60 by tomorrow morning.
WEDNESDAY
For the last few weeks, it seems like we get a one-day shot each week of 60-degree warmth, and Wednesday may be our day for the week ahead. There could be a lingering shower early Wednesday morning, but clouds should otherwise clear and some sun should boost those temperatures up to around or just above 60 degrees. A cold front will track through later in the afternoon, and behind that front, seasonably colder air will make a comeback for the latter half of the week.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will take a tumble Thursday in the wake of the cold front that slides through Wednesday afternoon. A northeasterly wind flow will help funnel in the much colder air, and we can expect highs to drop back into the upper 30s. At the same time, Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day as the next storm system gathers to our south and west. It's possible some snow, or a mix of snow, sleet, and rain may arrive late in the day Thursday, but it seems there will be a better opportunity for snow or a wintry mix overnight Thursday.
FRIDAY
The low pressure system moving up from our southwest Thursday night will transfer its energy to a new low somewhere off the Delmarva or New Jersey Shoreline Friday morning. That low will then continue tracking northeastward throughout Friday. The timing of when this new coastal low forms will be key with regards to what type of precipitation we see on Friday. Right now, we're going with a forecast of a wintry mix changing to rain from south to north on Friday; however, if the new coastal low develops quicker and further south, a colder scenario would ensure and that could mean more snow for our region. Changes are likely as this still a few days away so make sure to keep updated!
