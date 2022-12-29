After spending Christmas weekend in the deep freeze, a welcome thaw has arrived to wrap up the old year, and looks to continue right into the start of the new one as well. Highs have steadily climbed from the teens last Saturday into the 40s yesterday and now 50s today, and we'll remain near or better than 50 degrees for the foreseeable future, as an extended stretch of milder weather should hopefully erase those cold memories of our holiday arctic blast. Three of the next four days will be partly sunny and mild, with Saturday the exception. While still mild, it will be on the cloudier side and there will be some mostly light rain and/or drizzle, especially later in the day and into Saturday night/New Year's Eve. We'll dry out and clear out for Sunday and Monday, with clouds and showers returning to the forecast by the middle of next week. But along with the next round of wet weather comes an even warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit 60 degrees on Wednesday. It's likely a gradual return to a colder January reality after that towards the following weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky overnight, and it won't be as cold as most recent nights have been. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s by morning, with a light and variable wind overnight.
FRIDAY
If you liked Thursday's weather, then you'll like the copy and paste forecast for your Friday too. Partly sunny skies should return for an encore, as should highs between 50-55 degrees to wrap up the final work week of 2022. Clouds increase a bit Friday night, which should keep temperatures above freezing, a far cry from the well below zero wind chills we had the previous Friday night.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT (NEW YEAR'S EVE)
The last day of the year will be a mainly cloudy yet still mild one, with highs still around 50 degrees despite the lack of sunshine. The morning to midday is likely mainly dry, with some mostly light rain and drizzle developing but still only scattered in fashion in the afternoon, and continuing into New Year's Eve itself. Rainfall amounts won't be all that excessive, likely around a quarter of an inch, give or take a little. Temperatures for the ball/peep drop New Year's Eve will be in the 40s, certainly mild for a late December/early January night. Any showers should taper off around or after midnight, and we should be entirely dry by Sunday morning.
SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY)
While some clouds may linger early Sunday morning, New Year's Day looks like the better weekend day overall, with skies becoming partly sunny and highs up in the mid 50s. There will be a little bit of a brisk west to northwest breeze, but nothing excessive, with winds generally around 10-20mph.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our December-turned-January thaw continues, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs up in the low 50s on Monday, and those low 50s returning for Tuesday too. However, more clouds are likely with a mainly cloudy sky, and a few showers are possible ahead of another surge of even warmer weather that arrives for Wednesday. Our Wednesday highs could flirt with the 60-degree mark, but it's also our most likely day for some wet weather next week.
