The first full day of spring Tuesday featured milder temperatures and mostly sunny skies as highs reached the upper 50s and lower 60s. More clouds build into the region Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the lower 60s once again. Thursday looks to be the warmest day with a warm front moving to our north as highs hit the upper 60s, but this also comes with a price as a series of frontal boundaries starts to impact the region bringing more clouds and a chance for some showers. Temperatures may turn a bit cooler for the end of the week and next weekend, depending on where exactly a front sets up shop, and the forecast also remains somewhat unsettled and rather cloudy through Saturday with a chance for some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and temperatures fall to the middle 30s. Clouds will gradually be on the increase for Wednesday, but much of the day should be dry as high temperatures still manage to reach the lower 60s during the afternoon. A series of frontal boundaries will arrive starting Wednesday night and likely linger through the rest of the week bringing mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers on occasion.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday's high temperatures will be warm, climbing all the way into the middle and upper 60s; however, there's a little more uncertainty by the end of the week as some guidance has our temperatures really soaring, while other guidance keeps us in the cool sector. There's still plenty of time to watch this, but for now, we'll go with a gradual drop in high temperatures on Friday back into the lower and middle 50s with some periods of rain, and then even cooler into the low 50s on Saturday with still mostly cloudy skies and the opportunity for a bit of rain along with some gusty winds.
WEEKEND
An unsettled weather pattern will continue into the first half of the weekend with a few showers Saturday and slightly cooler temperatures mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. High pressure returns briefly Sunday bringing more sunshine and drier conditions with afternoon temperatures growing back to the middle 50s. As of early in the week, it looks like more clouds arrive Sunday evening as the next area of low pressure approaches while low temperatures drop to the middle 30s.
