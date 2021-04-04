Hope everyone had a fantastic Easter Sunday! Mother nature certainly provided us with a rather nice day, certainly from late morning onward, with ample blue sky after some early morning clouds. High temperatures rebounded into the mid 60s during the afternoon, which was much more comfortable compared to those 40s with gusty winds from a couple days ago. And the good news for you warmer weather fans is that the 60s we saw today won’t be stopping anytime soon. We’ll see consistent highs in the mid 60s throughout much of the new week, with perhaps even some upper 60s to near 70 degrees coming on Thursday. As far as precipitation chances go, we will see a little uptick in the chance for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, however this should just be light rain. The next best chance for rain still looks to be Friday at this point as a cold front approaches the area from our west.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A lot of that blue sky that we saw throughout our Sunday will transition into a clear and starry sky for tonight with lightening winds. Overnight lows should settle back close to seasonable levels in the upper 30s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
The new week gets off to a great start weather-wise as high pressure builds overhead leading to ample sunshine and hardly a cloud in sight for a while Monday. Afternoon highs should once again climb into the mid 60s. There will be a little bit of a breeze at times gusting up to around 20 miles-per-hour, but obviously it will be a rather comfortable breeze. Late in the day Monday, look for some high clouds to increase as some upper level energy to our west moves a little closer to the region. This energy may spark a couple showers late Monday night into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday out across central Pennsylvania, but other than a stray shower sneaking into parts of Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, the large majority of the area will remain dry.
TUESDAY
High pressure returns for Tuesday leading to a mostly sunny day with a light breeze. High temperatures will remain mild once again topping out in at least the mid 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A shower or two is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a warm front to our west slowly creeps closer to the area. After a few showers and a cloudy start then Wednesday, look for a little sunshine and dry times to return for the afternoon. High temperatures will remain quite mild reaching the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
The weak front to our west from late Tuesday into Wednesday looks like it will fall apart at this point for Thursday allowing a brief bubble of high pressure to return. This should in turn lead to a dry day with intervals of clouds and sun. With more of a southerly component to our wind as well, this will aid in driving those high temperatures up even more. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Skies turn rather cloudy for Friday as a cold front approaches from our west. Expect a bit of rain at times, probably the best chance of the upcoming week. It will also likely become breezy as temperatures get knocked back down to the upper 50s which is more seasonable for this time of the year.
TRACK THE WEATHER: