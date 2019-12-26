RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
Thursday was yet another mild day, similar to Christmas Day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We saw a bit more cloud cover out there compared to Christmas Day, but we stayed dry, and those clouds were thin high clouds meaning a decent amount of sunshine was still able to filter through. The mild air is ours to keep more or less through the end of the year even though temperatures will be dialed back into the lower 40s early next week. While the year may end on a slightly cooler note, many are likely hoping it’s a dry conclusion to 2019. If you recall, 2018 ended with a soaking rain last New Year’s Eve. There is a soaking rain in the forecast before the year comes to a close, but it likely begins later in the afternoon Sunday and ends early Monday, well before the ball drops and the new year begins Tuesday night.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
A weak cold front will slowly approach from our west tonight and move across the area throughout Friday. Skies will turn rather cloudy tonight, and a few spotty rain showers will be possible for anyone overnight into Friday morning. Any rain will be light and very much hit or miss, so not everyone will get wet. Lows overnight are expected to be in the mid 30s, so anything that falls will be primarily rain. There is however the (usual) exception for the Poconos, where temperatures may be closer to freezing and some spotty light icing can’t entirely be ruled out. Rather cloudy skies will linger throughout much of the day Friday, and once more, we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower, especially in the morning, although most of the day will be dry with several spots perhaps not even seeing a drop of rain. Even with limited sunshine, Friday will be another day with highs in the upper 40s, a good 10 degrees or so above normal for this time of the year.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure nearby will make Saturday the better, brighter, and drier weekend day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs inching back up to around 50 degrees. Sunday is a little trickier, both temperature-wise and weather-wise. The day will likely start dry, but clouds will thicken and increase moving through the day, and rain will eventually develop later Sunday afternoon and evening. While there are some signs that some warmer temperatures (low 50s) to our southwest may try to sneak in, other indications point to a cooler day with highs in the low 40s. For now, we’ll play it somewhere in the middle and forecast highs in the upper 40s, with room for this to go either higher or lower depending on the evolution of our next storm. This will be the last storm for 2019 and very well could be a pretty good rain maker Sunday night, when the heaviest rain is expected. By the time the steady rain ends sometime Monday morning, around or even over 1.00” of total rainfall seems like a good bet for much of the area at this time.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
While some rain from Sunday night’s storm system will likely linger into first thing Monday morning, we can expect that rain to be swept out to sea for the second half of the day as a cold front moves through and offshore. A stray shower may linger into Monday afternoon with some wrap around moisture from our departing storm system, but by-in-large, the second half of the day should be much drier, just remaining mostly cloudy. Winds will also turn a little gusty Monday in the wake of the departing storm system, but afternoon highs will climb to mild levels in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Cooler weather will then return to close out 2019 as highs are expected to drop back into the low 40s both New Year’s Eve Tuesday and New Year’s Day Wednesday. An upper level trough swinging through combined with a west to northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes will lead to some cloudy intervals both Tuesday and Wednesday, but there should also be some rather sunny intervals as well, and both days should by-in-large be dry.