With nothing but mild temperatures ahead for the foreseeable future, February may give January a run for its money in terms of warmth. January had nine days with highs above 50° in the Lehigh Valley, and today was the first of many 50-something-degree days between now and the end of next week. While the weekend will be "cooler" and only in the 40s, the lack of cold and therefore the lack of snow, two common themes all winter, will continue to be the main weather story for the next seven to ten days. There are a few opportunities for some rain, with some light rain on Thursday then a coastal low Sunday into Monday perhaps providing a better chance for rain for parts of the area. While a coastal low in February would normally mean a good set up for snow, the lack of cold remains, which means mostly or entirely rain, with perhaps a little wet snow mixed in for some. Once that coastal low departs, widespread 50s take over for much of next week as the mild pattern flexes its muscle once again. Sorry snow lovers, as it's just not your winter.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We'll start out with clear to partly cloudy skies early this evening, then clouds will gradually increase overnight ahead of our next weather maker, which should make a little light rain for Thursday. However, the overnight hours should remain dry, with lows around 30 degrees and light winds.
THURSDAY
There should be plenty of clouds around on Thursday, but despite the clouds, only a few light and scattered rain showers are expected. There could be a few light rain showers in the morning, more likely from the Lehigh Valley and Berks County points north and west, and then there could be a few light showers later in the day. However, much of the day may actually remain dry and still rather mild despite the clouds, with highs in the low to mid 50s. At most, it looks like only a few hundredths of rain is possible, with no more than a tenth of an inch for anyone.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the work and school week with a partly sunny, breezy, and mild Friday, with highs back in the low to mid 50s. Keep in mind our average high for early February is only around 40°, so we'll remain well above average, and that will likely be the case most of next week too. It may be a little brisk early Friday with a west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph and gusty, but winds should diminish towards evening and overnight.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend will be cooler, but not cold, and probably the only days of our forecast through next week with highs in the low 40s, instead of the widespread 50s that will otherwise be the rule. Saturday's forecast has improved and now looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s, then it may only be around 40-degrees on Sunday with more clouds and perhaps a little rain from a low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast. While the storm may take a favorable track that would normally bring snow, the lack of cold means it's mostly or entirely rain, with just the slight chance of some wet snow mixing in for some Sunday night. Rain will likely be steadier the closer to the coast you travel, where it will be a little breezier too.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
As our coastal low departs, a milder pattern will reassert itself along the East Coast, and replace our weekend 40s with highs back in the unseasonably mild 50s for most of the week. While there could be some clouds from time to time and perhaps a shower or two on occasion, there are no big storms in sight through the middle of next week. And highs should return to the low to mid 50s for much of the week, dependent in part on how much sun we see on any given day.
