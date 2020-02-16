After a cold start to the weekend, temperatures started to climb back to more mild levels for the second half. Sunday got off to a warmer start compared to Saturday thanks to more in the way of cloud cover last night and a light southerly wind flow. Lows Sunday morning only dropped into the mid and upper 20s unlike the lower teens and single digits we experienced first thing Saturday morning. Sunday afternoon also featured more tolerable temperatures for outdoor activities as a southwesterly wind flow helped raise highs to the low and mid 40s. This was accomplished even with fairly cloudy skies and just a few sunny breaks. Mild temperatures will continue into the start of the new week, but we'll also be tracking some rain for Tuesday. Behind that rain, temperatures will cool back off to more winter-like levels for the second half of the week before those numbers rebound right back to mild levels for next weekend. The weather also looks like it will be pretty dry and quiet for the second half of the week right through next weekend.
TONIGHT AND PRESIDENT'S DAY
A weak cold front moving across the Great Lakes during the daytime Sunday will cross the region overnight tonight. While the system will be fairly moisture starved, a couple sprinkles or a flurry can't entirely be ruled out, but many of us will stay dry with just mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will continue to run a little warmer, only dropping into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. The cold front that crosses the region overnight tonight will move out to sea for President's Day Monday as high pressure builds back in to our north. The result will be a return to mostly sunny skies Monday, and while we'll see a northerly wind flow, the heart of the colder air with the high to our north will be directed towards New England. Monday's highs will likely end up being a bit warmer compared to Sunday thanks to a return to more in the way of sunshine. Look for the numbers to reach the upper 40s during the afternoon.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
The next threat for precipitation will arrive on Tuesday as a storm system tracks from the Great Lakes region into southeastern Canada. Thanks to milder air in place and a storm track far to our north, precipitation is expected to fall as mostly rain. If precipitation arrives quickly enough, it could be just cold enough for a very brief period of snow and/or ice across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey early Tuesday morning possibly bringing a very minor accumulation. Even if some wintry weather does occur in these northern areas however, precipitation will quickly change over to rain and wash any minor accumulation away as temperatures quickly rise on Tuesday. Rainfall totals with this system are not expected to be very high and generally on the order of 0.25" to 0.50". Tuesday's high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, but these numbers likely won't be realized until around or after sunset. Rain should gradually taper off to just a few showers by Tuesday evening and eventually exit to the south and east overnight.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will be a transitional day as brisk and chillier air builds back in along northwest winds. There will be times with clouds and sunshine, and while many of us should stay dry, a windswept flurry or snow shower can't entirely be ruled out, mainly in the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey. High temperatures will ease back to the lower 40s. An incoming shot of colder air is reinforced after dark as lows dip down into the lower 20s at night.
THURSDAY
Thursday will certainly feel like winter again, if only for a short while. Thanks to high pressure building in, Thursday will be one of those days that will look beautiful but will feel bitterly cold at the same time as high temperatures take all afternoon to reach the lower 30s. Factor in some gusty winds, and it will feel more like the mid 20s. Thanks to high pressure building overhead Thursday night, winds will finally subside as skies turn mostly clear helping low temperatures to drop into the upper teens to around 20 degrees.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
Winter's chill is fleeting with a gradual warm up from Friday into the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s Friday will be followed by the upper 40s Saturday and the lower 50s Sunday. And the entire weekend, at this point, looks dry and...at worst...partly sunny.