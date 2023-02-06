We've been dealing with some rollercoaster temperatures that past two weeks. After closing out the month of January with 40s and 50s - even some areas coming off the warmest January on record. The month of February began with more seasonable 30s, then Arctic air spilled in for 48 hours and now we're back to mild days which will last through the week ahead. Highs will remain in the middle and upper 40s for the start of the week then days get even warmer for the middle and latter portion of the week with 50s for highs. There will also be no big storms and no additional arctic outbreaks in the forecast through the next several days. The best chance of rain likely arrives Thursday, but with highs expected to be in the 50s, it will be all rain. Temperatures cool closer to seasonable levels by next weekend with highs mainly around or just above 40 degrees and nights in the 20s. Models are hinting at an area of low pressure to move over or just south of our region. As of now a chilly rain seems likely but wintry precipitation is not out of the question to mix in. Depending on timing and track, we'll watch it, but changes are certainly a good bet in the days ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
Skies will trend partly cloudy to at times mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall down through the 20s. Cool northwest winds will settle a bit tonight operating around 5-10 mph. Great viewing conditions for the full Snow Moon!
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures climb back to the middle 40s, so overall fairly nice for early February. A weak front approaches the area from the west later and there will be a few showers along this front mainly in the evening and into part of the overnight hours. Nighttime temperatures will fall to the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure makes a brief return Wednesday with a dry day anticipated under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will become even milder, growing in the lower 50s. The next area of low pressure will begin to develop to our west and begin to work east. So, expect increasing clouds and perhaps a shower or two mainly around or after midnight.
THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
The pattern looks unsettled late in the week and into Super Bowl weekend, with one or two systems providing us with our next chance of rain. The first is on Thursday, with a good chance of periods of mostly light rain throughout much of the day, and plain rain too given high temperatures should be in the low to mid 50s. There may be a lull on Friday as high temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 50s, then a second system may provide us with another chance of mainly rain next Saturday, although the rain/snow line could theoretically be a little closer to the area as some seasonably colder air settles back in with high back to near normal.
