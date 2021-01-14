For most of us, Wednesday was our tenth straight day of dry weather. But it certainly wasn't as sunny as Tuesday, thanks to some low clouds that unexpectedly hung tough much of the day, mostly north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor. That shaved a few degrees off of our expected highs, but with light winds and seasonable temperatures, it still wasn't too cold of a day for early January. Last night saw a return to mostly cloudy skies as a weak upper level disturbance made its way into Upstate New York. The clouds once again prevented lows from really bottoming out staying several degrees above normal for this time of the year between 25 and 30 degrees.
The clouds from last night will remain with us this morning, then some sunshine returns later in the day, and we should resume our warming trend as highs climb into the mid 40s. While plenty of clouds will remain with us Friday, a little occasional sunshine will go a long way, warming us into the upper 40s, with some 50-degree temperatures possible with enough breaks of sun.
A cold front will slide through Friday night bringing with it a bit of rain, and perhaps a little snow at the tail end across higher elevations. Colder air will then slide in for the weekend, but not bitter cold, just a return to seasonably chilly temperatures later Saturday and Sunday. A brisk weekend breeze will add a chill both days, with clouds breaking for some sunshine Saturday, although a few rain and snow showers may linger as the colder air arrives. Sunday should be dry from start to finish, with a mix of clouds and sunshine accompanied by a cold breeze.
To begin next week, another weak upper level system will slide through bringing with it mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a snow shower or two.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
We start the day rather cloudy with perhaps even a few flurries or a sprinkle across parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey courtesy of a weak upper level disturbance moving on by to our north. This system will head out to sea by the afternoon, and as it does so, we can expect the clouds to gradually give way to more in the way of sunshine.
Winds will again be light as high temperatures rise into the mid 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than normal for mid-January.
Look for a fair amount of stars in the sky for a while tonight before clouds thicken and increase late ahead of our eventual cold front that will be moving in Friday night. Lows once again will stay several degrees above normal tonight only dropping into the upper 20s.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for much of the day, but some breaks of sun from time to time will still help send highs into the mid 40s.
As a cold front approaches overnight, a bit of rain is expected for most of the area with perhaps a little wet snow mixing in well after midnight across the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A few rain showers may sneak in very late Friday, but most of the activity holds off until after dark.
Rainfall totals right now area-wide look to range anywhere from as little as 0.10” to as much as 0.50”. While this is nothing that substantial, it will still be the most noticeable precipitation the area will have received in about 2 weeks.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front on Saturday, it's a breezy and colder day with highs back in the low to mid 40s. While that is actually not much different from Friday’s highs, a stiff breeze will be picking up in the wake of our departing storm system making it feel more like it’s several degrees into the 30s.
Expect plenty of clouds, some sunshine, and a few lingering rain and snow showers, mainly early in the day but perhaps one or two in the evening as well.
Brisk winds will linger into Sunday, but it's a partly sunny and dry day overall with highs topping out around or just above 40 degrees. Again, with a stiff breeze factored in, it will feel more like it’s down into the 30s.
MONDAY
Yet another weak upper level disturbance is expected to track through at the start of the new week bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies. While not much moisture is expected to accompany this weak system, a few flurries or a snow shower can’t entirely be ruled out. Highs Monday should get slightly cooler compared to the weekend falling into the upper 30s.
