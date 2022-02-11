Thursday was even milder than Wednesday, but it wasn't quite as nice, as brisk winds made it feel a bit cooler and some cloudier intervals and even a few sprinkles came through at times. Still by February standards, highs around 50 to 55 degrees is quite mild, and we'll likely see similar temperatures each of the next two afternoons. Friday gets the nod as the sunnier day, with more clouds Saturday and brisk but mild breezes both days. A Saturday cold front will allow much colder air to return for the second half of the weekend, and there is the chance for a little snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning as low pressure passes by offshore to our south and east. As of right now, the storm looks fairly weak and fast moving, but still some light snow is possible followed by a cold and brisk Valentine's Day on Monday. The coming cold blast may be the last for a while, as milder temperatures sling shot back for the second half of next week.
FRIDAY
Likely the pick day of the forecast, expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day with a modest increase in some clouds late. It will still be a bit breezy, but a mild southwest breeze coupled with plentiful sunshine should send highs back up into the low to mid 50s by afternoon. Clouds will thicken Friday night and a passing rain shower is possible, but most of the night remains dry and quite mild, with lows remaining above 40 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the milder half of our 50-50 weekend, although likely featuring partly to at times mostly cloudy skies as our aforementioned cold front comes through. We sneak in one more day on the mild side of that front, with highs in the low 50s despite more clouds than sun at times. The breezes ramp up a bit more, with 15-25mph winds from the west and then northwest expected. The colder air holds off until Saturday night, when lows will drop back into the mid 20s and snow showers will occur overnight.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
Sunday will definitely be a brisk and much colder day compared to Saturday, with highs struggling to do much better than 30 degrees. It will also be mostly cloudy, with cold arctic high pressure well to our north and a storm off the Mid-Atlantic coast, likely a good distance offshore. That storm may come close enough to provide some light snow on Sunday to parts of the area, especially in the morning with a slushy coating to as much of an inch closer to Philly. However, at least as of right now, the storm appears fast moving and slow to get its act together, so any snow would be light. Monday and Tuesday look cold but dry with a good deal of sunshine, and Monday the coldest day of the forecast with highs only in the mid 20s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The warmth promptly returns later next week, with highs back in the mid 40s on Wednesday, then mid to upper 50s starting Thursday. We're dry through Thursday, with some rain possible to wrap up the week on a mild but likely wet Friday.