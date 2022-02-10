Wednesday was one of the nicest days of the year so far, with plentiful sunshine, lighter breezes, and comfortably mild highs around 45 to 50 degrees for many of us. The February thaw will continue through Saturday. While all three days will see relatively mild highs in the mid to upper 40s, two of the three (Thursday and Saturday) will be on the breezier side, and therefore won't feel quite as mild. We'll also have some clouds at times on Thursday and especially Saturday, even though much of the time will remain dry. That means Friday gets the nod as the nicest of the next three days and most similar to today, with abundant sunshine and light winds. There are no big storms in the forecast the rest of this week, with only a small chance of a shower or two here and there. That first chance comes tonight into early Thursday in the form of a passing rain or snow shower, and then again Friday night with another passing shower or two. A Saturday cold front will allow much colder air to return for the second half of the weekend, and there is the chance for a little snow on Sunday as low pressure passes by offshore to our south and east. As of right now, the storm looks fairly weak and fast moving, but still some light snow is possible to wrap up the weekend followed by a cold and brisk Valentine's Day on Monday.
THURSDAY
Look for a mixture of clouds and sunshine today along with a stiff breeze. Temperatures will top out around 50 degrees this afternoon. The breeze will average 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph at times. Expect skies to trend mostly clear Thursday night with seasonably cold overnight lows back down in the upper 20s.
FRIDAY
Likely the pick day of the forecast, expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day with a modest increase in some clouds late. Winds will be a little lighter than on Thursday, and temperatures will be around or just shy of 50 degrees. A rain shower or two is possible Friday night well out ahead of our next cold front due in Saturday, but much of the time will remain dry. Friday night's lows will remain above freezing and actually not far from 40 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the milder half of our 50-50 weekend, although likely featuring more clouds than sun as our aforementioned cold front comes through. We sneak in one more day on the mild side of that front, with highs around 50 degrees despite the clouds. The breezes ramp up a bit, with 10-20mph winds from the west-southwest expected. The colder air holds off until Saturday night, when lows will drop back into the mid 20s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Sunday will definitely be a brisk and much colder day compared to Saturday, with highs struggling to even reach 30 degrees. It will also be mostly cloudy, with cold arctic high pressure well to our north and a storm off the Mid-Atlantic coast, likely a good distance offshore. That storm may come close enough to provide some light snow on Sunday to some or most of the area, likely a bit steadier the closer to the coast you travel. However, at least as of right now, the storm appears fast moving and slow to get its act together, so any snow would be light. If the storm organizes quicker or tracks closer to the coast, things can change, so we'll monitor trends just in case things change. Regardless, more cold and brisk weather is expected for Valentine's Day on Monday, with highs only in the mid 20s under partly sunny skies.