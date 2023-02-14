Monday featured sunshine for a while and a 55-60 degree afternoon.
Another keeper is on the way for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, although we'll trim a few degrees off Monday's highs while keeping the sunshine plentiful.
While there will be some clouds and maybe an early morning shower on Wednesday, those clouds will break for some unseasonably warm sunshine later Wednesday, with highs likely surging past the 60° mark.
Thursday looks warm too, but likely cloudier as a cold front approaches and brings an increasing chance of some scattered showers Thursday then a steadier rain later Thursday night.
Behind our front, we'll dry out later Friday and see a brief shot of seasonably chilly air ride a gusty wind in here to wrap up the week and start the weekend. But like most shots of chill this winter, it's modest and transient, with another quick warm up on the way later in the weekend and early next week.
50-something-degree high temperatures likely return once again as the winter that wasn't continues.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Valentine's Day will be a day filled with a good amount of sunshine along with a breeze at times, but not as strong as what we had on Monday with a west-northwest breeze at 10mph or so expected during the day.
Behind our front, we'll shave a few degrees off of Monday's highs, but still remain in the low to middle 50s this afternoon, still a good 10 degrees above average for mid-February.
Clouds will increase Tuesday night and there could be a brief rain shower early Wednesday morning, ahead of an even warmer surge of air for mid-week.
WEDNESDAY
A warm front will move through early Wednesday morning, so you'll wake up to some clouds and maybe an early morning shower or some passing sprinkles.
But clouds will give way to increasing sunshine and warm southwest breezes, as highs surge to around 60-65° Wednesday afternoon as our warm front lifts to our north and gives us a nice mid-week taste of spring.
Wednesday gets the nod as the best day of the week to enjoy the warmth as it's sunnier and mainly dry.
THURSDAY
Expect skies to trend mostly cloudy for much of the day on Thursday ahead of our approaching cold front, and there could be a few showers out well ahead of that front as well.
Thursday doesn't look to be all wet, but there will be an increasing chance of showers as the day progresses, with the highest chance for the steadiest rain later Thursday night immediately ahead of our front.
Clouds and raindrops aside, it's another unseasonably warm day on Thursday with highs again in the low to mid 60s, although the warmest weather may come just ahead of that front Thursday evening or night.
FRIDAY
Clouds and some leftover rain may linger early Friday morning, especially points east from the Lehigh Valley, but the day should gradually dry out and turn windier and cooler as our front slides off the coast.
Morning highs in the upper 50s will likely be followed by temps slowly falling into the 40s as the day progresses, and a gusty northwest breeze ushers in some much cooler (but still not that cold) air to wrap up the week.
Some clearing may take place late Friday, but is more likely Friday night into the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Presidents Day weekend looks mostly dry from Saturday to Monday, with one seasonably cool day on Saturday giving way to a quick return of the unseasonably mild temperatures by Sunday and Monday.
Expect no worse than partly sunny skies all three days of the holiday weekend, with clouds perhaps increasing on Presidents Day Monday.
Highs will be in the mid 40s for just one day Saturday, as close as we'll be to average this week or next, with highs back into the low to mid 50s come Sunday and Monday. Obviously, there's no chance of snow in the foreseeable future.
