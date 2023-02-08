High temperatures today will be milder, hitting the 50 degree mark this afternoon along with a good amount of sunshine.
The best chance of rain likely arrives Thursday. With highs in the 50s, it will be all rain.
Temperatures become cooler and closer to seasonable levels by the weekend with highs mainly around or just above 40 degrees and nights in the 20s.
Models have been hinting at an area of low pressure to move over or just south of our region late Friday into Saturday. As of now chilly showers seem most likely but recently the trends have been taking the low pressure system more to our south. If this remains a consistent trend, the weekend could end up mostly dry and cooler. Stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will keep us dry today with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will become even milder, moving into the lower 50s.
The next area of low pressure will begin to develop to our west and begin to work east. So, expect increasing clouds and perhaps a shower or two mainly around or after midnight.
THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
The pattern looks unsettled for Thursday with a good chance of on-and-off light rain throughout much of the day, and plain rain too given high temperatures should be in the low 50s.
There may be a lull on Friday as high temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 50s, then a second system may provide us with another chance of mainly rain Saturday, although the rain/snow line could theoretically be a little closer to the area as some seasonably colder air settles back in with high back to near normal. However, this storm system may miss us to the south as well.
