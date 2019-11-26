TODAY:
Mild with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 58
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear this evening; turning cloudy late. Low: 39
TOMORROW:
Mainly cloudy and becoming breezy with a couple of showers. High: 54 Low: 40
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Look for sunshine and patchy clouds today along with mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a light southwest breeze. While it will be mainly clear this evening, it will turn cloudy later tonight with overnight lows holding in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
Thankfully for holiday travelers, at least those traveling locally through eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and most of the rest of the Northeast Corridor, our midweek storm will stay well to our north and west up through the Great Lakes. Coincidentally, that’s where most of the rain and snow will remain. For us, Wednesday will feature a lot of dry time with just some light and scattered rain showers, more numerous the farther north you travel and more so from late morning into the afternoon. Any rain will be light and not long-lasting, although mostly cloudy skies will be with us for much of the day ahead of our front along with still mild highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezes will start to increase as the front approaches as well, but will really ramp up once the front sweeps through and offshore Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.
Northwest winds will be quite strong later Wednesday night into Thursday, gusting to 45 miles-per-hour and helping to usher in our next shot of chilly air from Canada. Thanksgiving Day will be dry but cool and windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with perhaps a rain or snow shower mostly in the Poconos. Actual highs will top out near 50 degrees but it will feel colder than that due to the wind.
Black Friday shoppers will also feel both a chill and a breeze, though the winds will not be as strong as they were on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows for those hitting the early sales Thanksgiving night will be in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills perhaps as low as the teens, then Friday’s highs look to remain in the mid 40s.
Rounding out the holiday weekend, Saturday looks quiet with light winds, cool temperatures, and sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Cold high pressure in Canada will ensure we stay dry, but also keep us cool with highs in the low 40s. That cold air may hang on long enough as the next storm approaches on Sunday, allowing for a wintry mix later Saturday night and Sunday morning before an eventual change to plain rain on Sunday. Travelers making the return trip early Sunday morning should monitor future forecast and the prospects of potential winter weather.