Our alternating weather pattern persisted this weekend after trading a brighter and warmer Friday for a wetter and cooler Saturday. A soaking 0.50" to 1.25" of rain paired with the upper 40s made it easy to stay at home and inside, though you'll be more tempted to get some fresh outside air today. The day will start damp but end drier and milder as a warm front lifts across the area. Both high temperatures and the return of sunshine depend on its progress, with those north of the front remaining cooler and cloudier than the rest. So, it's a tricky forecast, but the weather road gets a little less bumpy over the next few days. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be largely dry but with limited sun...before a pair of partly sunny days develop to round out the week Thursday and Friday.
SUNDAY
A pesky warm front draped to the south keeps us on the cooler and damper side of things for the first half of the day. Areas of fog and drizzle will diminish from midday into the afternoon, with drier and milder weather unfolding as that front lifts farther north. This time of the year, though, these warm fronts have a tough time making progress. The boundary will likely create a sharp temperature gradient across Pennsylvania and New Jersey with the Poconos and far northern New Jersey only climbing into the lower 50s where the clouds are most prominent. Across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware, and southern New Jersey...the 60s and 70s will materialize under brightening skies. Temperatures will be tucked somewhere in between for the Lehigh Valley and Berks with the middle and upper 50s. It's really sunshine dependent, and those that lie to the south of the warm front will stand the best chance to see that sun. These same areas to the south will also stand the greatest chance to get a thunderstorm, too, which could be gusty as instability builds up in the atmosphere.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Some showers and perhaps even a t-storm that develop late in the afternoon Sunday may linger into the early evening hours, mainly for those near and south and east of Interstate 95. Look for that activity to quickly exit the region however as we move through the nighttime as a cold front crosses the region and sweeps the clouds and rainfall out to sea. Some clearing sky is expected overnight although don’t expect skies to go completely clear at this point. Overnight lows will remain mild only dropping into the mid and upper 40s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A pair of seasonably mild and mainly dry days should kick off next week, with Monday featuring a rather brisk breeze behind our departing weekend storm and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday looks to cloud up a bit, but there should still be at least a few sunny breaks in those clouds. Thanks to an upper level trough spinning across the Northeast, a few showers to our north could occasionally make their way down across the region, but by-in-large, many of us should stay dry. Highs on Monday likely top out around 60 degrees, then we cool back closer to seasonable levels in the mid and upper 50s Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Don't let the calendar "fool" you. Just because it's April, that doesn't mean it's warm, especially not this April 1st. Mostly cloudy skies along with an easterly wind will ensure highs Wednesday only top out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Earlier forecasts had things looking quite wet Wednesday with a fairly organized swath of steady rain tracking across the region. Latest forecast guidance however has shifted the track of a low pressure system well to our south keeping most of the steady rain south of the region as well. We will still have to allow for at least a few showers though or some times of drizzle.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build back in atop the region leading to a return of mostly sunny skies with some occasional gusty breezes. This breeze will be a warmer land breeze however out of the northwest, so after Wednesday’s cool day with the easterly onshore flow, look for highs to return closer to seasonable levels Thursday in the mid to upper 50s.