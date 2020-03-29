Our alternating weather pattern persisted this weekend after trading a brighter and warmer Friday for a wetter and cooler Saturday. A soaking 0.50" to 1.25" of rain paired with the upper 40s made it easy to stay at home and inside, though you'll be more tempted to get some fresh outside air today. The day will start damp but end drier and milder as a warm front lifts across the area. Both high temperatures and the return of sunshine depend on its progress, with those north of the front remaining cooler and cloudier than the rest. So, it's a tricky forecast, but the weather road gets a little less bumpy over the next few days. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be largely dry but with limited sun...before a pair of partly sunny days develop to round out the week Thursday and Friday.
SUNDAY
Our pesky warm front will still lie to our south early Sunday morning, meaning we will still be on the cooler and wetter side of our front through the first half of the day. While there likely won’t be a large area of steady rain to start the day Sunday, we can still expect widely scattered showers. Look for the coverage of those showers to really diminish by midday Sunday with a drier afternoon then likely unfolding. We won’t be completely out of the woods however for the opportunity to see a shower or perhaps even a t-storm later Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves from west to east across Pennsylvania. As that cold front advances eastward, it will also try to help lift our pesky warm front north through the region. This time of the year, these warm fronts can often have a tough time making any real headway, and the boundary will likely create a sharp temperature gradient across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Sunday, with the Poconos and far northern New Jersey only climbing into the lower 50s where the clouds are most prominent, and 70s possible in far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey where some brightening or a little sun is possible later in the day. In the Lehigh Valley and Berks, temperatures are tucked somewhere in between, in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It's really sunshine dependent, and those that lie to the south of the warm front will stand the best chance to see that sun. These same areas to the south will also stand the greatest chance to see a t-storm which could be locally gusty, as instability builds up in the atmosphere.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Some showers and perhaps even a t-storm that develop late in the afternoon Sunday may linger into the early evening hours, mainly for those near and south and east of Interstate 95. Look for that activity to quickly exit the region however as we move through the nighttime as a cold front crosses the region and sweeps the clouds and rainfall out to sea. Some clearing sky is expected overnight although don’t expect skies to go completely clear at this point. Overnight lows will remain mild only dropping into the mid and upper 40s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A pair of seasonably mild and mainly dry days should kick off next week, with Monday featuring a rather brisk breeze behind our departing weekend storm and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday looks to cloud up a bit, but there should still be at least a few sunny breaks in those clouds. Thanks to an upper level trough spinning across the Northeast, a few showers to our north could occasionally make their way down across the region, but by-in-large, many of us should stay dry. Highs on Monday likely top out around 60 degrees, then we cool back closer to seasonable levels in the mid and upper 50s Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Don't let the calendar "fool" you. Just because it's April, that doesn't mean it's warm, especially not this April 1st. Mostly cloudy skies along with an easterly wind will ensure highs Wednesday only top out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Earlier forecasts had things looking quite wet Wednesday with a fairly organized swath of steady rain tracking across the region. Latest forecast guidance however has shifted the track of a low pressure system well to our south keeping most of the steady rain south of the region as well. We will still have to allow for at least a few showers though or some times of drizzle.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build back in atop the region leading to a return of mostly sunny skies with some occasional gusty breezes. This breeze will be a warmer land breeze however out of the northwest, so after Wednesday’s cool day with the easterly onshore flow, look for highs to return closer to seasonable levels Thursday in the mid to upper 50s.