As we expected, Sunday’s weather would be largely determined by the position of a warm front that was positioned to our south and west and was trying to advance northeastward through the region. As is often the case this time of the year, the front had a tough time making any real headway moving through the region, and hence, we were left with plenty of low clouds, still an easterly onshore wind flow, and times of drizzle and the occasional shower. Highs didn’t get any warmer than the low 50s, and those in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey didn’t even get out of the 40s. While it was yet another gloomy day, these conditions were also a good thing in preventing strong storms from threatening our area. Out in western Pennsylvania, highs today were well into the 70s with a decent amount of sun being on the warm side of the aforementioned warm front. This led to an unstable atmosphere there which in turn helped kick up some strong storms. As these storms moved east into the more stable and cool environment across our region however, they fizzled out. Look for the gloomy conditions from this past weekend to get swept out to sea overnight as a cold front tracks through. Behind that front, we can anticipate a milder and drier start to the new week with a return to some sunshine. A few showers are still going to be possible from Monday through Wednesday thanks to an upper level disturbance overhead, but dry times should dominate overall. Temperatures will turn a little on the cool side by the middle of the week but then climb right back to mild levels by the end of the week. We can also anticipate a dry and sunny go at it for the end of the week.
TONIGHT
The aforementioned warm front will continue its journey slowly northeastward across the region this evening while at the same time a cold front tracks in from our west. Showers and t-storms trying to advance eastward from western and central Pennsylvania are having a tough time surviving as they move into the cooler and more stable air across our region. While we can’t entirely rule out a t-storm early on this evening, the chances of that happening are pretty slim, especially any chances of a strong and gusty storm. The more likely outcome for us this evening will be continued low clouds, some drizzle or a shower, and areas of fog for a bit, followed by gradual clearing from west to east overnight as the aforementioned cold front tracks through. Fog may still linger in spots through the overnight, especially where we see the most breaks in the clouds. Overnight lows will remain mild only dropping into the mid and upper 40s.
MONDAY
The new week gets off to a milder and fairly dry start with a brisk westerly breeze picking up throughout Monday behind our departing weekend storm system. We’ll get back to more in the way of sunshine Monday, however some clouds will be mixed in, especially during the afternoon, as an upper level trough to our north starts to push a little further south. This feature may also help to spark a few showers, mainly during the PM hours Monday, but many of us should still be dry for a good chunk of the day. Highs will return to the low 60s.
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
The aforementioned upper level trough to our north will continue making its way southward a little closer to the region which in turn will bring mostly cloudy skies during this period as well as the opportunity for a few more showers. It’s even possible it will be cold enough Monday night into first thing Tuesday morning to see some wet snow flakes mix in with those showers across parts of the Poconos, but no accumulation is expected. Lows Monday night should drop to around 40 degrees and afternoon highs on Tuesday should be closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Don't let the calendar "fool" you. Just because it's April, that doesn't mean it's warm, especially not this April 1st. Mostly cloudy skies along with an easterly wind will ensure highs Wednesday only top out around or just above 50 degrees. An area of low pressure will be tracking well to our south keeping the large majority of any steady rain well to our south. Having said that, the interaction of that low and the pesky upper level trough to our north from Monday and Tuesday will still bring the chance for a few showers.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will be building back into the region from the west to round out the week bringing a return to all-out dry conditions and more in the way of sunshine. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds and highs returning closer to normal in the mid and a few upper 50s. As high pressure builds overhead for Friday, we should see mostly sunny skies with highs continuing to climb to around 60 degrees.