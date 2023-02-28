After a taste of wintry weather to start the week, milder changes are on the way for the next 48 hours or so as temperatures warm to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. No precipitation is in the forecast Wednesday, however there could be a shower or two around late Wednesday into early Thursday as a quick system passes to our north. After that, temperatures cool down Friday and skies turn cloudy as another storm system approaches the region. This time around, it doesn't look to be a big snow make but instead some rain mixed with snow. There is still some fine tuning to do in the days ahead so stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Finally, any lingering drizzle will wrap up and conditions will become dry later tonight as skies gradually begin to clear. Stay alert for a few isolated slick spots late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be a pleasant day as high temperatures climb back to near 50 degrees amid partly to mostly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Clouds will increase overnight Wednesday but temperatures won't be as cold - lows will mainly be in the 30s. A few showers will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday as a weak low pressure system crosses the region. Precipitation will be in the form of plain rain as temperatures will have warmed up. Then, some clearing is expected as Thursday progresses with a bit of a breeze and a mild surge of air bumping high temperatures back into the middle 50s.
FRIDAY
Another more potent storm system may impact the region for Friday, but much uncertainty surrounds the exact track and evolution of this storm which will ultimately determine exactly what type of precipitation we see. As of early in the week, this doesn't look like a major snow even but instead more in the way of mixed precipitation. Again, there will be limited cold air in place coming of two previous 50-degree days. Stay tuned!
WEEKEND
In the wake of the departing low pressure system, it'll likely become breezy late Friday and into the weekend. The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonably comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to lower 40s and night in the 20 and 30s. There could be a quick passing shower Saturday mainly to the north then high pressure builds in Sunday keeping things quiet and dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: