Yesterday brought a little bit of everything to the weather table, but mostly a spread you would expect in March or even February, not early May. Snowflakes, graupel, record cold, and gusty winds all made for either an exciting or a disappointing sampler platter, depending on your appetite. But if it's warmer weather you're craving, you won't have to wait much longer... Highs will land in the 70s by the end of the upcoming work week with a few spring thunderstorms accompanying the welcomed warm-up. Between now and then, it's a gradual climb temperature-wise, and a dry one at that for Mom. There won't be any raindrops to dodge on her special day, a claim we couldn't make over the past 4 Mother's Days. Highs will blossom a bit beyond the 60-degree-mark with a bit of a breeze accentuating those Mommy-and-Me Instagram photos.
SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Thankfully, most of Saturday's "fun" won't spill over into Mother's Day. Yes, it will still be cool for early May standards, but afternoon highs should get back to more tolerable levels reaching the low 60s. There will still be a bit of a breeze, but it won't be nearly as blustery as Saturday. Plus, the day will be dry with a decent amount of sunshine mixed with some clouds as high pressure to our south briefly pokes into the area before heading out to sea. As an area of low pressure moves across Michigan towards Lake Erie at night, look for skies to turn mostly cloudy with a shower or two developing after midnight and toward dawn. Overnight lows won’t be as cold due to the clouds and uptick in moisture in the air as the numbers drop into the low 40s.
MONDAY
By Monday morning, an area of low pressure will be moving eastward into Upstate New York. It will continue its journey eastward near the Pennsylvania border throughout the day, resulting in cloudier skies and occasional showers Monday. We'll shave a couple of degrees from high temperatures as they fall back into the upper 50s. A bit of a breeze won't make matters any warmer, but still, nothing like the chilly we braved on Saturday.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
As Monday's storm departs after dark, an area of high pressure will take its place for Tuesday and Wednesday. Plan on a pair of mostly sunny and still cool May days with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday and the lower 60s Wednesday. A breeze out of the northwest will be noticeable, but not overwhelming, as it occasionally gusts to 20 or so miles-an-hour.
LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK
High pressure from the middle of the week drifts offshore Thursday as a warm front lifts our way from the south and west, and eventually stalls out near the area through the weekend. Skies will adopt more clouds and a few showers, even a couple of thunderstorms, will be possible from time to time. Meanwhile, a southerly or southwesterly wind flow will pump in warmer air. Highs will climb closer to seasonable levels in the upper 60s Thursday followed by the upper 70s Friday and the middle 70s for the weekend.
