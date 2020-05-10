Weather Alert

NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-101>103-105-101300- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0007.000000T0000Z-200510T1300Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 302 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$