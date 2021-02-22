Another week, another round of snow. This one was a quick hitter, lasting only around 4 to 5 hours on average. But it dropped up to 4 to 5 inches of snow in that time, as snow fell at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour for a few hours from late morning to early afternoon. As a general rule, 2 to 5 inches of snow fell across much of eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey, with as few isolated 6” amounts where heavier banding hung out just a bit longer. After some treacherous midday travel, conditions will continue to improve this evening as things dry out. What will also be helpful is that temperatures will likely stay above freezing for a while this evening, before dropping below the 32-degree mark later tonight and allowing for some icy spots to develop. The rest of the week looks largely uneventful weather-wise, with milder temperatures around or above 40 degrees over the next three days allowing for some slow and steady melting of our deep and month-long February snow cover. There could be a passing rain or snow shower during the day Tuesday and again Wednesday night, but no more accumulating snow is expected this week. A modest shot of slightly colder air arrives to wrap up the week Friday, but is fleeting and departs in time for our next storm to bring us mostly rain to start the weekend on Saturday.
TONIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies to linger overnight, along with a snow or possibly a rain shower mostly this evening. No more accumulating snow is expected, and temperatures will actually hover around or above freezing for a while this evening, further helping road conditions. Later tonight, they will drop below freezing, so watch for some slick and icy spots on any untreated wet surfaces.
TUESDAY
A quieter day compared to today, Tuesday will still be a mostly cloudy one with a passing rain or snow shower possible, especially from late morning on. No accumulation is expected, and some modest snow melt should occur as highs climb to around or just shy of 40 degrees. A bit of a brisk westerly breeze will add a bit of a chill though, with winds around 10-20mph throughout the day as a weak disturbance pivots through and produces a few raindrops or snowflakes.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through midweek with a mild Wednesday as highs climb into the mid 40s, and a slightly cooler but still seasonable Thursday with highs closer to 40 degrees. A weak cold front comes through later in the day or early at night, and may touch off a passing rain or snow shower but nothing more. Watch for a refreeze of any snow that does melt during the day each night, especially by Thursday night as some colder air settles in to wrap up the week. Expect a bit of a breeze each day around 10-15mph, from the southwest ahead of our front Wednesday and northwest behind it on Thursday.
FRIDAY
High pressure will build right overhead to end the week leading to ample sunshine and lighter winds. At the same time however, this high brings with it the heart of some colder air building into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. We can expect highs to drop back into and upper 30s, although with the lighter winds, wind chills shouldn’t be too terribly different from the air temperature.
