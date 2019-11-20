TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then turning mainly clear and colder. Low: 32
THURSDAY: Some sunshine followed by increasing clouds. High: 52
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Low: 41
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Wednesday was a dry day, but it didn’t turn out much sunnier compared to the last couple days, as an upper level trough lingered over the region. We saw clouds dominate the sky overall, but on occasion there were sunny breaks. An area of high pressure was centered to our west across the Midwest, while an area of low pressure was offshore well east of Cape Cod. The squeeze play between these two features brought us a rather breezy Wednesday with northerly winds occasionally gusting over 20 miles-per-hour. The northerly flow also funneled in a seasonably cool air mass as afternoon high temperatures climbed to around 50 degrees. This is only about a degree or two below normal for this time of the year, but with the breeze factored in, it felt like it was closer to 40 degrees.
As we move into tonight, the aforementioned upper level trough over the region will slide eastward out to sea while high pressure to our west will build in. Some hangover clouds from the daytime Wednesday will likely linger into the early nighttime hours, but look for those clouds to really thin out overnight leading to clear skies in many locations, with the exception of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where more clouds will linger longer. As the aforementioned high pressure system builds closer overnight, we should also see the breeze gradually diminish. Overnight low temperatures will dip down to seasonable levels right around the freezing mark. High pressure overhead for Thursday will lead to a dry daytime with lighter winds and seasonable afternoon high temperatures in the low 50s. While the day should start with a fair amount of sunshine, look for high clouds to increase during the afternoon as a cold front out across the Midwest moves a little closer to the area. This cold front will move across western and central Pennsylvania overnight Thursday possibly sending a shower or two our way, but overall not producing much in the way of rainfall. Many of us will have plenty of dry times overnight Thursday with just a mostly cloudy sky that will lead to milder low temperatures not getting below 40 degrees.
The aforementioned cold front will cross the region throughout Friday once again bringing a chance for a shower or two, but mainly just mostly cloudy skies. We’ll probably see a little bit more sunshine late in the day as we get behind the cold front. The breeze will also kick back up again with the frontal passage, but it will be a milder breeze out of the southwest helping to raise high temperatures into the mid 50s. We’ll likely see these temperatures occur around midday as colder air will quickly race in behind the cold front during the afternoon dropping temperatures back into the upper 40s.
Behind Friday’s cold front, a reinforcing shot of seasonably chilly air will settle in for the weekend dropping high temperatures back into the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday. This will also come with some unsettled conditions as an area of low pressure works its way towards the region from the southwest. Saturday will likely start with a fair amount of sunshine, but look for clouds to thicken and increase as the day progresses, and there might even be a little bit of rain working in late in the day, especially the further south and west one travels from the Lehigh Valley. Expect a steadier rain to continue to overspread the entire region overnight Saturday with a little snow or ice possibly mixing in across parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where temperatures are colder. At this time, any wintry weather in these northern areas doesn’t look to amount to much and should have very little impact. Low pressure will move to a position off the Jersey Shore first thing Sunday morning and track northeastward off the coast of New England throughout the day. Some lingering rain will be possible early Sunday morning, but otherwise most of Sunday looks dry with clouds breaking for some sunshine and just a spotty shower possible well north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Northwest winds will turn rather gusty again Sunday as high pressure tries to build back in from our west and creates a tight pressure gradient between the departing low pressure system off the coast of New England.
High pressure will return for Monday bringing mostly sunny skies and lighter winds with high temperatures close to seasonable levels around 50 degrees. High pressure will keep things dry and sunny Tuesday as it scoots off the coast. Our winds will turn back out of the south and west bringing back some milder air. High temperatures climb into the low and mid 50s Tuesday. A vigorous cold front will approach from the west Wednesday with a notable southerly wind flow ahead of it. This flow will draw mild air up the Eastern Seaboard leading to afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s. The front however will also bring a chance for rain which is expected to clear the area by Thanksgiving morning. Skies should gradually clear for Thanksgiving as northwest breezes kick up ushering back in cooler air with high temperatures returning to the upper 40s.
Have a great and safe night and enjoy the remainder of the week!