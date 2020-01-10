For the last 48 hours or so, it has both looked and felt more like early winter should, complete with a period of snow Tuesday evening, a few snow showers and squalls on Wednesday, and then gusty winds that ushered in some much colder and more seasonable air for early January. This taste of winter is a short-lived one however, as the persistently mild air we’ve grown accustomed to much of this winter returns starting as soon as today. In fact, the warmest weather so far this winter and warmest since before Thanksgiving will arrive for the weekend in the form of 60-something-degree high temperatures. The warmth won’t arrive “cleanly”, as there will be plenty of clouds, some brisk breezes, and eventually at least a little rain. Regardless, our unseasonably warm weekend should be more dry than wet, with most of the wet weather actually occurring late Saturday night while we sleep. While we won’t sustain the 60s beyond the weekend, temperatures will remain mild and not far from 50 degrees through the first half of next week. Remember, the normal high for early January should be in the mid 30s!
TODAY
Thanks to a light southerly wind flow last night combined with mostly cloudy skies thanks to a warm front lifting from southwest to northeast across the region, low temperatures to start the day weren't as cold as Thursday morning. Many of us started today in the mid to upper 20s as opposed to upper teens. Milder air will become much more evident later on today as cloudy skies still contain sunny breaks, especially during the afternoon. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon but likely well north and west of the Lehigh Valley. The sun that we see later this afternoon will send highs to around 50 degrees, about 15 degrees warmer from where we were on Thursday afternoon. These warmer temperatures won’t stop there, as we anticipate numbers nearing record levels over the weekend. South to southwest breezes will develop and help bring in the warmer air from the south, and the more brisk breezes Saturday and Sunday will help deliver the warmest highs.
TONIGHT
A cold front will continue to slowly move eastward from the Midwest getting a little closer to the area overnight tonight. A strong area of high pressure anchored off the East Coast will continue to help keep a lot of the associated rainfall along the aforementioned front well away to our north and west. Never-the-less, a spotty shower or two may still be able to work across the region overnight tonight. Thanks to increasing dew points from a southerly wind flow and mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows will be quite mild, only dropping a few degrees from Friday's highs into the mid 40s.
SATURDAY
The sunshine will be rather limited to start the weekend, so mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for most. It’s also a windier day as winds ramp up to 15 to 25 miles-per-hour with higher gusts. But despite both, it will be our first 60-degree day since the day before Thanksgiving. While record highs temperatures that were set back in 1975 in Allentown and Reading are in the mid to upper 60s and likely safe, we won’t be too far away either. Expect highs in the low 60s on Saturday, with nothing more than a passing shower or two as most of the time remains dry. That’s because a storm will linger to our north and west over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, and that’s where most of the unsettled weather will be. A period of steadier rain or rain showers will arrive later Saturday night as a cold front finally marches east in our direction, marking our best chance of rain for the entire weekend. Some strong winds may accompany any heavier showers Saturday night, with the outside chance of a rare January rumble of thunder.
SUNDAY
After a few lingering morning showers depart early in the day, expect clouds to give way to plenty of sunshine for most of Sunday. Highs will still climb above 60 degrees, considering temperatures Saturday night won’t fall below the mid 50s. Temperatures may fall back a bit later in the day behind a cold front, but that would only be falling back into the 50s, still warm for this time of year, as there’s no cold air behind this particular cold front.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While not as warm as the weekend, the new work and school week begins mild with highs around 50 degrees and a mix of sunshine and high clouds on Monday. On Tuesday, a disturbance will pass by to our south and bring more clouds and perhaps a few late day showers with it, but nothing more than that. Temperatures trend a bit cooler into the mid 40s, but remember that even that is still about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.