Today will feature a good amount of sunshine along with much milder temperatures with highs in the middle and upper 50s. There will be a breeze at times, but much less than the last couple of days.
St. Patrick's Day on Friday will feature cloudy skies and temperatures continuing in the middle 50s, but it will come with a couple of showers from time to time as a cold front approaches from the west.
Then comes the final weekend of winter, as spring officially begins Monday. Saturday and Sunday look a little breezy, though not as windy as the last 24 hours, and also a little chillier, but also dry both Saturday and Sunday. Then we welcome spring with some lighter winds and seasonably cool sunshine early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Look for a dry, pleasant and milder late winter day on Thursday, as sunshine mixes with some late day clouds, and there's a more manageable 7-14 mph breeze.
That breeze is from the west, a warmer wind direction, so highs will respond nicely and climb into the mid to upper 50s.
Clouds will thicken further overnight Thursday, but we should remain dry.
FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY)
The luck of the Irish will help keep the mild temperatures in place for St. Patrick's Day on Friday, ahead of our next cold front. So despite a mainly cloudy sky, look for highs to be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
It will be a mostly cloudy day with a scattered rain shower or two, even though much of the time will be dry.
A shower or two remains possible Friday night as well, but rainfall amounts will be light and generally only a few hundredths of an inch of rain is expected.
THIS WEEKEND
Our cold front should be off the coast by sunrise Saturday, allowing for a drier finally weekend of winter to take shape. Clouds will mix with some sunshine on Saturday, and Sunday should be a partly sunny and dry day overall as well.
It will be a little breezy both weekend days, with west to northwest winds around 10-20mph bringing in some cooler than average temperatures.
Highs will drop into the upper 40s on Saturday, then cool further into the low 40s on Sunday, with a breeze adding a bit of a chill both days.
Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Spring officially arrives at 5:24pm late Monday afternoon, and it should be a quiet transition from winter to spring, with partly sunny skies both Sunday and Monday and temperatures inching back close to seasonable levels.
Highs will be around or a few degrees better than 50° both days and winds will be lighter as well.
There will be a low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast mid-week, but early indications are it may stay out to sea and leave us alone.
