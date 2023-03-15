As the East Coast Nor'easter that brought some powerful winds for all and accumulating snow to the Poconos departs, we saw some improvements in our weather. Skies cleared out nicely and allowed for increasing sunshine throughout the day, but it was still a little chilly for mid-March with highs mostly in the mid 40s. And while wet got rid of the clouds and snowflakes, we still can't seem to shake those gusty winds. The gusts weren't as strong as Tuesday's 50mph gusts for some, but it was still a blustery albeit brighter day. Winds finally diminish overnight and we end the work week with a pair of milder days Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 50s Thursday with partly sunny skies and perhaps near 60 degrees on Friday, despite more clouds and maybe some rain showers later in the day or overnight. Then comes the final weekend of winter, as spring officially begins Monday. Saturday and Sunday look a little breezy, though not as windy as the last 24 hours, and also a little chillier, but also dry both Saturday and Sunday. Then we welcome spring with some lighter winds and seasonably cool sunshine early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Winds will finally diminish overnight as high pressure slowly builds in from the west, allowing for clear skies and a seasonably cold night for the last week of winter. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s, but some colder spots in the Poconos will dip into the low 20s. Northwest winds diminish to less than 10mph overnight.
THURSDAY
Look for a dry, pleasant, and milder late winter day on Thursday, as sunshine mixes with some late day clouds, and there's a more manageable 10-15mph breeze. That breeze is from the west and southwest, a warmer wind direction, so highs will respond nicely and climb into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will thicken further overnight Thursday, but we should remain dry.
FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY)
The luck of the Irish will help keep the mild temperatures in place for St. Patrick's Day on Friday, ahead of our next cold front. So despite a mainly cloudy sky, look for highs to be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It will be a mostly cloudy day with a scattered rain shower or two, even though much of the time will be dry. A shower or two remains possible Friday night as well, but rainfall amounts will be light and generally only a few hundredths of an inch of rain is expected.
THIS WEEKEND
Our cold front should be off the coast by sunrise Saturday, allowing for a drier finally weekend of winter to take shape. Clouds will mix with some sunshine on Saturday, and Sunday should be a partly sunny and dry day overall as well. It will be a little breezy both weekend days, with west to northwest winds around 10-20mph bringing in some cooler than average temperatures. Highs will drop into the upper 40s on Saturday, then cool further into the low 40s on Sunday, with a breeze adding a bit of a chill both days. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Spring officially arrives at 5:24pm late Monday afternoon, and it should be a quiet transition from winter to spring. with partly sunny skies both Sunday and Monday and temperatures inching back close to seasonable levels. Highs will be around or a few degrees better than 50° both days and winds will be lighter as well. There will be a low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast mid-week, but early indications are it may stay out to sea and leave us alone.
TRACK THE WEATHER: